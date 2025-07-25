Lions Training Camp Tickets Snapped up as Team Plans Joint Practices With Dolphins, Texans

ALLEN PARK, MICHIGAN – JUNE 05: Terrion Arnold #0 of the Detroit Lions works out during mandatory mini camp at the Detroit Lions Headquarters and Training Facility on June 05, 2024 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Every spot at the Lions' six public training camp sessions is now taken. The first open workout starts July 28 at the Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park.

The team will mix it up with two NFL squads next month. Players face the Miami Dolphins August 13-14, then match up against the Houston Texans August 21. Before that, they'll start their preseason run at the Hall of Fame Game, taking on the Los Angeles Chargers July 31.

Ticket holders must follow strict rules to get in. Only see-through bags up to 12" x 6" x 12" can come in. Staff will check any needed medical supplies at the gate.

Leave the fancy gear at home, please. No pro cameras, video equipment, or drones allowed. Skip the picnic stuff too: food, drinks, and seating won't make it past security. But bring those items you want to get signed, and tiny purses under 4½" x 6½" are fine.

Getting to practice won't cost extra since parking's free in marked areas. Can't walk far? Take the shuttle from Fairlane Circle. Those needing special parking should show up early to grab limited spots near the entrance.

Most morning sessions start at 8:30, so gates unlock at 7:30. Two August practices break this pattern with 10:30 starts and 9:30 gate openings.

The Lions pack four games into their preseason schedule. After Canton, they visit Atlanta August 8. Then it's back home to face Miami August 16 and Houston August 23. Each matchup builds toward the big showdown with Green Bay September 7.