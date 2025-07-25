Michigan Releases 2025 ‘Eat Safe Fish Guide’ To Help Fishermen Handle Chemical Concerns in Local Waters

State health officials have unveiled the 2025 Eat Safe Fish Guide, a vital tool for Michigan anglers seeking clean catches in state waters. The guide maps out safe fishing spots while warning about chemical risks.

Following detailed testing of fish tissue, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services produced the guide. During the process, scientists check for harmful substances that could affect human health.

The Eat Safe Fish Guide reveals which catches are fit for the table. Short, clear warnings mix with in-depth analysis of water conditions across the state.

Want county-specific details? Check Genesee (24-28), Livingston (pages 36-47), Oakland (60-72), or Washtenaw (87-93). Each section breaks down local water safety facts.

Southeast Michigan gets extra attention from testing teams. Years of industrial and other human activities left their mark on these waters, making careful monitoring essential for public safety.

Working alongside state officials, the Huron Clinton Watershed Council also adds key insights about fishing safety and water quality protection.

Regular fish sampling keeps the data fresh. Lab teams work hard to track changes in Michigan's waterways and giving anglers up-to-date safety guidelines.

Each water body comes with specific eating recommendations. The guide spells out serving sizes and limits based on fish type and location. It's important info for anyone planning a fish fry.