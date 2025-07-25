New Play ‘DRONE’ Set to Open at Detroit Public Theatre This Summer

Starting July 31, Detroit Public Theatre will stage "DRONE," a groundbreaking work by Andrea Assaf. The Arab American National Museum backs this mix of sound, screens, and stage that puts a spotlight on war fought from far away.

"It is always an honor to be an artist-in-residence with the Arab American National Museum, a unique arts institution in the U.S. cultural landscape," said Assaf according to Broadway World. "We are creating a new performance about global wars that are happening right now, while they are happening, with the communities who are most impacted by them."

The show weaves together tunes from U.S. south to the Middle East and showcases the vocals of singer Lubana al Quntar. Three actors bring true stories to life as "The Survivors" - people who lived through drone attacks.

"AANM and Andrea Assaf have a long history of collaboration and partnership. It's an honor to be presenting her new play, DRONE, at the Detroit Public Theatre this summer during our 20th anniversary year," said Diana Abouali, AANM Director.

Two key stays at the museum shaped the play. Assaf wrote the script in 2020 while running online workshops. She then came back in late 2022 to finish the music.

Iraqi American writer Heather Raffo praised the show's scope. "DRONE is a brave and challenging play on all accounts: in concept, theme, and narrative structure," Raffo noted. "An ambitious cast spans cultures, regions, and race, provoking audiences to understand how desensitization to surveillance and violence truly impacts us all."

Shows run at 7 p.m. from July 31 through August 2, with a final show starting at 2 p.m. on August 3 at the Detroit Public Theatre at 3960 3rd Ave.

Through flying robots, the play shows how we grow numb to harm done near and far. It asks hard questions about what happens when soldiers push buttons instead of pulling triggers.