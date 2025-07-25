St. Clair Offshore Powerboat Race Returns: Road Closures and Festivities Announced

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – APRIL 16: Pal Virik Nilsen and Brett Luhrmann of Team Australia and Tom Barry-Cotter and Ross Willaton of Gold Coast Australia race during the Dubai Duty Free Speed Cat Run at the Dubai Grand Prix – the Second round of the UIM World Series where 14 boats are competing, at the Dubai International Marine Club on April 16, 2016 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. XCAT, short for extreme catamaran, is one of the most challenging and extreme forms of powerboat racing in the world. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images for XCAT)

Powerboats will speed across the St. Clair River on July 27 as the 31st annual races begin at noon. The water will churn with up to 40 high-speed vessels battling through multiple competitions.

"We are expecting between 36 and 40 boats participating in the race," said Bob Currier from the Blue Water Offshore Racing Association.

Races start at noon sharp. More action follows at 1:30 p.m., with additional heats at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. River traffic might cause slight shifts in timing.

Last-minute sign-ups continue until the day before. While crews mark the course boundaries and set safety measures, vendors transform the Riverview Plaza Courtyard into a buzzing marketplace.

The five-day closure affects local traffic patterns, so drivers should plan alternate routes. M-29 will shut down from 6 p.m. on July 23 until noon on July 28.

Music will fills the air at the waterfront celebration, with bands taking the plaza stage from 5 to 11 p.m. on July 25. The next day brings eight hours of live shows starting at 3 p.m.

After the final boats cross the finish line on July 27, winners claim their prizes at 7 p.m.