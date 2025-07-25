ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Thirteen Metro Detroit Taquerias Battle It Out at Eastern Market Event

Metro Detroit’s top taco makers will clash at the 6th annual Taco Showdown. The competition unfolds July 27 under the steel beams of Eastern Market’s Shed 5. El Taco Dojo…

Kristina Perez

Faceless cutout of a cook with gloves cooking nachos at a food truck.

Metro Detroit's top taco makers will clash at the 6th annual Taco Showdown. The competition unfolds July 27 under the steel beams of Eastern Market's Shed 5.

El Taco Dojo returns to defend its title against twelve challengers. Past People's Choice winners Don Christos and Cafe 6 also aim to claim spots at the top.

An expert panel will judge each creation. Detroit Free Press food critic Lyndsay Green leads the team, joined by Detroit Free Press writer Susan Selasky, Detroit News writer Kara Berg, Tostada Magazine's Serena Maria Daniels, and skilled photographer Rosa Maria Zamarron.

Southwest Detroit's newest taco spot, Tacos Wuey Detroit, joins the mix. Chef Eddie Vargas opened this kitchen at 3970 Vernor Highway on July 18.

Organizers predict more than a thousand guests will fill the space. Between bites, visitors can watch Mexican dance shows, catch wrestling matches, and move to DJ beats. Salsa stations and margarita contests add spice to the day.

Standard admission costs $25, starting at 1 p.m. This includes three tacos and five margarita samples. Early birds can snag VIP access at 11 a.m. for $35. Those skipping drinks pay $8.

Each guest gets cards to vote for their top picks in both taco and margarita categories. A cash bar will be ready for those wanting extra drinks.

The festivities spread across Shed 5's indoor and outdoor spaces. Interested food fans can secure spots at tacoshowdown.com.

Detroit
Kristina PerezWriter
Related Stories
Michigan Athletics Career Center Gets New Name After Graham Family Gift
Local NewsMichigan Athletics Career Center Gets New Name After Graham Family GiftKristina Perez
Michigan Releases 2025 ‘Eat Safe Fish Guide’ To Help Fishermen Handle Chemical Concerns in Local Waters
Local NewsMichigan Releases 2025 ‘Eat Safe Fish Guide’ To Help Fishermen Handle Chemical Concerns in Local WatersKristina Perez
Lions Training Camp Tickets Snapped up as Team Plans Joint Practices With Dolphins, Texans
Local NewsLions Training Camp Tickets Snapped up as Team Plans Joint Practices With Dolphins, TexansKristina Perez
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect