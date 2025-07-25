ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

What Ever Happend To Doritos Sour Cream And Onion?

Doritos Sour Cream & Onion was a flavor introduced in the late 1970s but was discontinued in the early 1980s. The saying always goes, You don’t know what you’ve got till…

Screamin' Scott
Doritos sour cream and onion chips

Sour Cream And Onion Chips Remember?

Scott Randall

Doritos Sour Cream & Onion was a flavor introduced in the late 1970s but was discontinued in the early 1980s.

The saying always goes, You don't know what you've got till it's gone.

Some might remember Doritos' sour cream and onion flavor from 2013, but introduced in the 1970s.

By the early '80s, the flavor had been discontinued, and many people believe the flavor just wasn't right.

In 2013, as a "Throwback Flavor". While some fans would like to see it return permanently, it is not currently a standard flavor. 

Doritos Sour Cream And OnionScott Randall

What Could Have Happened Behind The Scenes

  1. Low Sales/Unprofitability: The flavor simply wasn't selling enough to justify continued production.

2. Doritos might have wanted to make space for newer flavors.

It is important to remember that Doritos briefly brought back this flavor in 2013 as part of a "throwback" promotion.

Sour Cream & Onion Still Available

Interestingly, according to Yahoo. com, Sour Cream & Onion continues to be available in other countries, such as Japan. This might suggest that the reasons for its discontinuation in the US were tied to specific market factors rather than a lack of overall appeal for the flavor. 

Here's a commercial for Doritos brand tortilla chips, featuring their "New" Sour Cream and Onion flavor.

Feature actor and pitchman Avery Schreiber, actor and comedian.

He was a veteran of the stage, television, and movies. He acted mostly on television sitcoms and a series of popular advertisements for Doritos tortilla chips

Could Doritos Sour Cream & Onion Make A Comeback?

There are still a few brave souls who remain faithful to sour cream and onion Doritos. People have signed a Change petition to bring the flavor back to the U.S., and while that's not a lot, every petition has to start somewhere.

It was part of my childhood that I will always remember Sour Cream & Onion Dorito's

https://www.reddit.com/r/Doritos/comments/xh41gm/my_all_time_favorite_flavor_please_bring_back/
CHiPSDoritosSnack Food
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
Related Stories
Businessmen Reading Resumes for a new job use laptops and CVs in the office. Applicant searching for new work Human resource interview, work resume, document resource
LifestyleWhat Are The Best Jobs To Have In 2025?Screamin' Scott
Radio Shack A view of a RadioShack storefront in the Chelsea neighborhood, March 9, 2017 in New York City. RadioShack has filed for bankruptcy for the second time in two years and will close about 200 of its remaining 1,500 stores.
LifestyleRemember Radioshack? Well, It Still ExistsScreamin' Scott
nurses smiling
LifestyleCelebrate National Nurses Week 2025 May 6th – 12thScreamin' Scott
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect