What Ever Happend To Doritos Sour Cream And Onion?

Doritos Sour Cream & Onion was a flavor introduced in the late 1970s but was discontinued in the early 1980s.

The saying always goes, You don't know what you've got till it's gone.

Some might remember Doritos' sour cream and onion flavor from 2013, but introduced in the 1970s.

By the early '80s, the flavor had been discontinued, and many people believe the flavor just wasn't right.

In 2013, as a "Throwback Flavor". While some fans would like to see it return permanently, it is not currently a standard flavor.

Scott Randall

What Could Have Happened Behind The Scenes

Low Sales/Unprofitability: The flavor simply wasn't selling enough to justify continued production.

2. Doritos might have wanted to make space for newer flavors.

It is important to remember that Doritos briefly brought back this flavor in 2013 as part of a "throwback" promotion.

Sour Cream & Onion Still Available

Interestingly, according to Yahoo. com, Sour Cream & Onion continues to be available in other countries, such as Japan. This might suggest that the reasons for its discontinuation in the US were tied to specific market factors rather than a lack of overall appeal for the flavor.

Here's a commercial for Doritos brand tortilla chips, featuring their "New" Sour Cream and Onion flavor.

Feature actor and pitchman Avery Schreiber, actor and comedian.

He was a veteran of the stage, television, and movies. He acted mostly on television sitcoms and a series of popular advertisements for Doritos tortilla chips

Could Doritos Sour Cream & Onion Make A Comeback?

There are still a few brave souls who remain faithful to sour cream and onion Doritos. People have signed a Change petition to bring the flavor back to the U.S., and while that's not a lot, every petition has to start somewhere.