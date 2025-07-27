Poll: The Greatest TV Theme Songs

What are the most iconic TV Theme songs? The ones you can’t skip past. The ones you sing along with?

I love Reddit, but, come on already! Ask Reddit recently contemplated "Which TV theme songs will you never skip?" First, I showed my age. We NEVER skipped theme songs until we had the option to skip theme songs. As a child, I had to suffer through the Love Boat theme song every Saturday night for years. We had one TV and my sister and I did not control it... my dad did.

I still know the words to the Love Boat at TV theme song and I still don't like the song. Love Boat meant I was an hour away from my jam: Fantasy Island. Ironically, I can't remember anything about the opening song of Fantasy Island. I only remember Tattoo yelling, "De Plane! De Plane!"

I don't agree with some of their top choices, but I'm glad Rockford Files made it in. Why The Monkees and M.A.S.H aren't in there is beyond me. I am super happy to see Cheers, Golden Girls, and The X Files on this list. I recently asked the same question to our WCSX listeners via Facebook. I've got their top ten too, but first:

The TV Theme Songs Chosen by Reddit Users

1. Avatar: The Last Airbender

2. Doctor Who

3. Phineas and Ferb

4. Law & Order

5. DuckTales

6. The X Files

7. Golden Girls

8. The Greatest American Hero

9. Cheers

10. The Rockford Files

The Simpsons and SpongeBob SquarePants were in the top 20, just not the top 10. Personally, I will not skip either of these TV theme songs. The Simpsons theme song presentation wins the genius award for slightly changing each week. If you have 2 hours to spare, here's every couch gag (seasons 1-34).

I Don't Know All of These TV Theme Songs

Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Phineas and Ferb are a couple of shows that I would have a hard time recognizing the theme song for, but that's probably my age talking. The rest of the choices were solid, in my opinion, so I 'm sure those are too.

Here are the results from our conversation on TV Theme Songs on the WCSX Facebook page:

The WCSX Top 10

1. Miami Vice

2. Cheers

3. Golden Girls

4. M.A.S.H.

5. Dukes of Hazzard

6. The Greatest American Hero

7. Friends

8. Bosom Buddies

9. Gilligan's Island

10. The A-Team