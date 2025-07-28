Doni and Joel on stage at the Masonic Temple Auditroium. The auditorium holds nearly 5,000 people and has seen the biggest rock band of our generation on its stage.

Recently, Rockin' Road Trips visited a true Detroit landmark. Detroit's Masonic Temple is more than just a towering example of neo-Gothic architecture. It's a hub of cultural grit, mystery, and Motor City pride.

With 1,037 rooms, it holds the title of the largest Masonic temple in the world. The real charm lies in the unique activities happening inside. The pulse-pounding action of roller derby, the spooky quiet of an empty pool, and the legendary shows on its grand stage are three of the event spaces that Rockin' Road Trips checked into at Detroit's Masonic Temple.

Inside Detroit's Masonic Temple

The Detroit Roller Derby

Since 2005, The Masonic has been the home of the Detroit Roller Derby. Our Detroit team is one of the top-ranked women’s flat-track leagues in the country. These skaters don’t just compete. They crash, sprint, and slide with fearless intensity inside the Drill Hall on the 5th floor. The Masonic Temple provides the perfect gritty-yet-glamorous backdrop for the derby’s raw energy.

Donielle Flynn Detroit's Masonic Temple has been home to the Detroit Roller Derby since 2005. Their matches take place on the 5th floor inside the Drill Hall, a space originally used for marching practice.

The Pool

Above the excitement lies a quieter, more mysterious chapter of the building, the long-abandoned pool. Located on the sixth floor, the pool had not been completed when the Great Depression hit and threw all remaining plans into a tailspin.

Donielle Flynn Detroit's Masonic Temple has a 6th floor concrete pool. It is beyond huge. Part of a planned fitness center that stalled out during the Great Depression. The project was never picked back up.

Rumors have suggested through the years that the pool inside of Detroit's Masonic Temple was never finished because the weight of the water was miscalculated. The pool could not be filled without breaking and crashing down through the floors below it. According to Rob Moore, Executive Director and Chief Docent of the Masonic, the pool is structurally sound and could be filled. However, it's a costly venture that the Masonic has chosen to pass on.

The Masonic Temple Theater

And towering above it all is Detroit's Masonic Temple main auditorium. It is a jaw-dropping performance space that has hosted everyone from Elvis Presley to Jack White. The space seats around 4,000. The acoustics rival top-tier venues. The auditorium remains one of Detroit’s crown jewels for concerts and theatrical performances. The stage itself is massive, originally designed for Masonic rituals. Now it's the scene of rock shows, comedy specials, and even the occasional wedding proposal.

