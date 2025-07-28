Ghost Plays ‘Lachryma’ on Fallon Following MSG Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

Ghost performed "Lachryma" on The Tonight Show on July 23. The TV spot marked their first U.S. broadcast since 2015.

The band's appearance came right after their sold-out Madison Square Garden show. They also paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, who recently died at 76. "We're gonna dedicate tonight's show to the memory of the life and laughter of Ozzy Osbourne," said frontman Papa V Perpetua during the performance, as reported by StereoGum. "For being the Prince of Darkness, he sure gave us a lot of light."

Their latest release, "Skeletá," shot to the top spot on Billboard's charts. The album sold 86,000 units in its opening week, making it the first hard rock record to hit No. 1 since AC/DC's "Power Up" in 2020.

Ghost's current tour started in Baltimore on July 9. Their stage design combines a dark church style with stark, concrete shapes. The run ends August 16 in Houston.

Frontman Papa V Perpetua sang "Bark At The Moon" at Osbourne's last concert. Travis Barker from Blink-182 played drums, while Vernon Reid and Nuno Bettencourt handled guitar duties.