ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Ghost Plays ‘Lachryma’ on Fallon Following MSG Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

Ghost performed “Lachryma” on The Tonight Show on July 23. The TV spot marked their first U.S. broadcast since 2015. The band’s appearance came right after their sold-out Madison Square…

Dan Teodorescu
Tobias Forge performing as Cardinal Copia of the band Ghost at Barclays Center on December 15, 2018 in New York City.
Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Ghost performed "Lachryma" on The Tonight Show on July 23. The TV spot marked their first U.S. broadcast since 2015.

The band's appearance came right after their sold-out Madison Square Garden show. They also paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, who recently died at 76. "We're gonna dedicate tonight's show to the memory of the life and laughter of Ozzy Osbourne," said frontman Papa V Perpetua during the performance, as reported by StereoGum. "For being the Prince of Darkness, he sure gave us a lot of light."

Their latest release, "Skeletá," shot to the top spot on Billboard's charts. The album sold 86,000 units in its opening week, making it the first hard rock record to hit No. 1 since AC/DC's "Power Up" in 2020.

Ghost's current tour started in Baltimore on July 9. Their stage design combines a dark church style with stark, concrete shapes. The run ends August 16 in Houston.

Frontman Papa V Perpetua sang "Bark At The Moon" at Osbourne's last concert. Travis Barker from Blink-182 played drums, while Vernon Reid and Nuno Bettencourt handled guitar duties.

Tonight's stop brings them to Detroit's Little Caesars Arena. Like other dates on this tour, phones stay locked in special pouches, creating a tech-free zone. You can get Ghost's new album from their official website.

GhostOzzy Osbourne
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Singer/guitarist Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs with his band October 25, 2000 at the Universal Ampitheater in Universal City, CA.
MusicHow Heartbreak Shaped Platinum Success: Foo Fighters’ ‘The Colour and the Shape’Rob Baird
Photo of NIRVANA; L-R: Dave Grohl, Kurt Coabin, Krist Novoselic - posed, group shot
MusicTop 10 Songs Nirvana Performed Live: Ranking Their Most Legendary Concert MomentsDan Teodorescu
The members of the rock group Cream, (from left) Jack Bruce, Ginger Baker and Eric Clapton at London Airport on their way to Los Angeles.
Music4 Rock Supergroups That Lived Up to the HypeDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect