‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Review by a Fan

Adam Sandler reprises his role as Happy Gilmore for a sequel 30+ years in the making.

Adam Sandler reprises his role as Happy Gilmore for a sequel 30+ years in the making. Happy Gilmore 2 review.

I love the movie Happy Gilmore. Is it highbrow cinema? No. Is it funny? It is to me! The movie is quotable and has some really great moment in my opinion. I recently watched the movie. This is my Happy Gilmore 2 review and I am a fan. I have chosen my words carefully to avoid spoiler details.

Happy Gilmore 2 Review

I thought the first 30 minutes were laugh-out-loud hilarious. It slowed down a little in the second of the movie, but it was still good. I was surprised at Virginia Venit's (Julie Bowen) roll, but she was the catalyst for movie's plotline.

There were a lot of celebrity cameos. Reddit has a review thread (of course). One reviewer saying, "Between Happy’s family life and a whole new series of challenges for him to tackle, there’s enough freshness to the plot to keep it from feeling like a total rehash of what came before, while still delivering wild golf stunts and a huge range of cameos." I agree with this Happy Gilmore 2 review... well said.

What Rotten Tomato is Saying

Happy Gilmore 2 premiered on Netflix on July 25, 2025, marking the first sequel nearly three decades after the original hit. Critics have given it a 66% “fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes based on about 44 critic reviews, while audiences rated it around 72% on the Popcorn Meter, but it's early. Also, this is twice as high as the first movie. lol... again, it's not highbrow humor, but it is fun.

Original Cast Members Returning and Honored

Adam Sandler reprises his iconic role as Happy Gilmore, returning to golf to finance his daughter’s ballet dreams. Original cast members Christopher McDonald return as rival Shooter McGavin, Julie Bowen reprises Virginia, and Ben Stiller is back as Hal L. Dennis Dugan returns as Doug Thompson and Kevin Nealon makes a cameo as Gary Potter.

Sandler also does some really great, creative, humorous things to honor the cast members that have passed since the original movie was made. Carl Weathers played Chubbs Peterson, Bob Barker, Frances Bay portrayed Grandma Gilmore, and Joe Flaherty played the heckler (Donald “Jackass!” Floyed). I still think of Red Lobster every time I hear his signature line.

Wrapping things up, Happy Gilmore 2 delivers sentimental appeal for fans of the original thanks to the return of Sandler, McDonald, Bowen, and Stiller but not everyone will be... happy. It earns a fresh rating overall, yet viewers remain divided on emotional choices and comedic execution. Shut up and enjoy the film... ya jackass.

