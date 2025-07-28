ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale Coming In August

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale Friday, August 8th to Sunday, August 10th, 2025! If you love shopping and searching for hidden treasures, this journey is for you! The US 12 Heritage Trail…

Screamin' Scott
garage sale sign

Michigan’s Largest Garage Sale Coming In August 2025

Scott Randall

Michigan's Longest Garage Sale Friday, August 8th to Sunday, August 10th, 2025! If you love shopping and searching for hidden treasures, this journey is for you! The US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale.

Michigan will be hosting its &quot;Longest Garage Sale&quot;Scott Randall

"The World's Longest Yard Sale"

Michigan will be hosting its "Longest Garage Sale" in August 2025, coinciding with the 127 Yard Sale, which is also known as "The World's Longest Yard Sale".

 This event takes place annually from the first Thursday through Sunday in August. In 2025, the sale will stretch along U.S. Route 127 for 690 miles and six states, including Michigan. 

Find Everything And Stuff You're Not Looking For

Dates: August 7-10, 2025. 

Location: U.S. Route 127, spanning 690 miles across 6 states. 

Michigan Portion: The northernmost point of the route is in Addison, MI, where Siggy Parker's General Store serves as a major vendor stop. 

US 12 Heritage Trail: There is also a separate "Michigan's Longest Garage Sale" along the US 12 Heritage Trail, running from New Buffalo to Detroit. 

Garage Sale ItemsScott Randall

Find Just About Anything You Are Looking For

Must Stop On The Tour In Michigan

Siggy Parker's General Store in Addison, MI, is one of the Major Vendor Stops along the route. With over 25 vendors, including food trucks, it's a location you don't want to miss.

Tips On The Trail

Keep in mind that the sales are located along the highway at homes, farms, businesses, parking lots, and fields, so the density of vendors and types of items will vary depending on the location.

The official US 12 Heritage Trail website will have a map of registered sales available a week before the event to help you plan your treasure hunt.

Keep in mind that many sales are not listed on the map, so be prepared to explore and discover hidden gems along the route.

Also try not to play Human Frogger crossing the street. Don't forget to practice safe driving habits and be aware of pedestrians crossing the highway. 

garage salejunk foodUS 12 Heritage Trail
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
Related Stories
Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Day Five Jack White on stage... his hair is blue... he has a guitar in his hand. Used (among others) in an article about Jack White and The Masonic Temple
Local NewsJack White and the Masonic Temple are ConnectedDonielle Flynn
Michigan Athletics Career Center Gets New Name After Graham Family Gift
Local NewsMichigan Athletics Career Center Gets New Name After Graham Family GiftKristina Perez
Michigan Releases 2025 ‘Eat Safe Fish Guide’ To Help Fishermen Handle Chemical Concerns in Local Waters
Local NewsMichigan Releases 2025 ‘Eat Safe Fish Guide’ To Help Fishermen Handle Chemical Concerns in Local WatersKristina Perez
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect