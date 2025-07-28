Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale Coming In August

Michigan's Longest Garage Sale Friday, August 8th to Sunday, August 10th, 2025! If you love shopping and searching for hidden treasures, this journey is for you! The US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale.

Michigan will be hosting its "Longest Garage Sale" in August 2025, coinciding with the 127 Yard Sale, which is also known as "The World's Longest Yard Sale".

This event takes place annually from the first Thursday through Sunday in August. In 2025, the sale will stretch along U.S. Route 127 for 690 miles and six states, including Michigan.

Dates: August 7-10, 2025.

Location: U.S. Route 127, spanning 690 miles across 6 states.

Michigan Portion: The northernmost point of the route is in Addison, MI, where Siggy Parker's General Store serves as a major vendor stop.

US 12 Heritage Trail: There is also a separate "Michigan's Longest Garage Sale" along the US 12 Heritage Trail, running from New Buffalo to Detroit.

Must Stop On The Tour In Michigan

Siggy Parker's General Store in Addison, MI, is one of the Major Vendor Stops along the route. With over 25 vendors, including food trucks, it's a location you don't want to miss.

Tips On The Trail

Keep in mind that the sales are located along the highway at homes, farms, businesses, parking lots, and fields, so the density of vendors and types of items will vary depending on the location.

The official US 12 Heritage Trail website will have a map of registered sales available a week before the event to help you plan your treasure hunt.

Keep in mind that many sales are not listed on the map, so be prepared to explore and discover hidden gems along the route.