3 Thoughts We Had While Watching ‘Avatar: Fire & Ash’ Trailer

Spoiler: We are still reeling from the visual overload (in a good way). James Cameron recently dropped the trailer for Avatar: Fire & Ash, and to say that a lot is going on in two minutes is an understatement. If you, like us, were already of legal drinking age when the first movie hit theaters in 2009, you might need a little refresher before diving into round three. We had to pause the trailer multiple times just to figure out who’s fighting whom and why everything is on fire.

One thing’s for sure, though, a rewatch of the first two films is absolutely on our to-do list before Fire & Ash hits the big screen.

Check out the trailer below.

Avatar: Fire and Ash | Official Trailer

Seeing Angry Na’Vi on Avatar: Fire & Ash is Unnerving

We thought the Na’vi were all Zen and yoga experts, and all they care about is connection, nature, and spiritual balance. But in this third installment, things are looking tense.

The addition of new clans and fire-wielding warriors, and it seems we’re about to see what a civil war in Pandora looks like. Seeing coldly say to one of Jake Sully's (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri’s (Zoe Saldana) children, “Your goddess has no dominion here,” sends chills down our spine (ironic since her powers are that of controlling fire).

Every Scene is a Visual Delight

The trailer is gorgeous, and if you think you’ll just wait for it to stream, you’re making a mistake. This is one of those movies you should see in theaters. Otherwise, the money Cameron spent on CGI would go to waste (unless, of course, you have a movie theater at home, lucky you).

Between volcanic landscapes, glowing jungle, and flying creatures that look like dragon-jellyfish hybrids, we had to rewatch the trailer a couple of times to fully catch all the details.

Is Spider Okay?

Our favorite jungle-raised human boy (after Tarzan, of course), Spider (Jack Champion), is back. This time, he’s looking a little more battle-worn and a lot more “I’ve been through some things, making me look twice my age.” He’s giving off moody energy and possibly some regret about not staying with the other humans in the second film.

If you thought Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water already had you questioning the underlying social commentaries in these visually stunning films, Fire & Ash looks poised to live up to its predecessors.

We are ready. Bring on the fire. Bring on the ash. Just please let Spider live until the fifth film.