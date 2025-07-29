ContestsConcerts + Events
Bad Company Tribute Album Features All-Star Lineup

A Bad Company tribute album has been announced, and it boasts an absolutely stacked lineup. Can't Get Enough comes out on October 24. The album is available for pre-order and…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Luke Spiller of The Struts performs on stage; Paul Rodgers performs onstage at "Rock The Plaza" benefit to save the Plaza Theatre on November 11, 2022 in Palm Springs, California; Slash performs onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Jason Koerner, Kevin Winter, Theo Wargo/Getty Images

A Bad Company tribute album has been announced, and it boasts an absolutely stacked lineup.

Can't Get Enough comes out on October 24. The album is available for pre-order and pre-save here. It's the first official Bad Company tribute album that also celebrates that band's 50th anniversary

Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke appear on select songs, but the bulk of the featured artists are some of the biggest names in rock today. Those artists include Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott and Phil Collen, Halestorm, HARDY, The Struts, Dirty Honey, The Pretty Reckless, Blackberry Smoke, Black Stone Cherry, and Charley Crockett. A full track listing is below, as is the first preview from the album: The Struts' cover of "Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy."

The first preview is certainly strong, and Rodgers is rather pleased with how the album turned out. He told Billboard, "It has been very interesting listening to other musicians interpret our songs. I spent time listening and found myself smiling a lot. I am quietly impressed that these artists wanted to pay tribute to Bad Company. We are thankful that everyone played from every inch of their hearts on this release. You can hear it."

Kirke added, "It’s an honor to have these artists perform our songs. It means that the music has endured and has transcended multiple generations. It’s a salute to the songwriting.”

Bad Company Tribute Album - Can't Get Enough Track Listing

“Ready For Love” - HARDY
“Shooting Star” - Halestorm featuring Paul Rodgers
“Feel Like Makin’ Love” - Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators
“Run with the Pack” - Blackberry Smoke featuring Paul Rodgers and Brann Dailor
“Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy” - The Struts
“Bad Company” - Charley Crockett
“Rock Steady” - Dirty Honey
“Burnin’ Sky” - Black Stone Cherry
“Seagull” - Joe Elliott and Phil Collen featuring Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke
“All Right Now” - The Pretty Reckless

Bad Company
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
