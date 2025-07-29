Bad Company Tribute Album Features All-Star Lineup

A Bad Company tribute album has been announced, and it boasts an absolutely stacked lineup.



Can't Get Enough comes out on October 24. The album is available for pre-order and pre-save here. It's the first official Bad Company tribute album that also celebrates that band's 50th anniversary



Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke appear on select songs, but the bulk of the featured artists are some of the biggest names in rock today. Those artists include Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott and Phil Collen, Halestorm, HARDY, The Struts, Dirty Honey, The Pretty Reckless, Blackberry Smoke, Black Stone Cherry, and Charley Crockett. A full track listing is below, as is the first preview from the album: The Struts' cover of "Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy."

The first preview is certainly strong, and Rodgers is rather pleased with how the album turned out. He told Billboard, "It has been very interesting listening to other musicians interpret our songs. I spent time listening and found myself smiling a lot. I am quietly impressed that these artists wanted to pay tribute to Bad Company. We are thankful that everyone played from every inch of their hearts on this release. You can hear it."



Kirke added, "It’s an honor to have these artists perform our songs. It means that the music has endured and has transcended multiple generations. It’s a salute to the songwriting.”

Bad Company Tribute Album - Can't Get Enough Track Listing