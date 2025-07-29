Celebrate National Chicken Wings Day

Never Tasted anything that came close to Fairway’s wings

National Chicken Wings Day will soon be here. Lip-smacking, Hot and spicy, sticky sweet, or plain, BBQ, Garlic Parm (my favorite) served with blue cheese or celery sticks, chicken wings have to be the most versatile protein on the planet.

America Loves Chicken Wings

Americans scarf down more than 27 billion each year, and 1.23 billion wings are consumed during Super Bowl weekend. That’s over 100 million pounds of wings.

1.45 billion wings is enough for every man, woman, and child in the United States to eat four wings each.

If Detroit Lions Coach Dan Campbell ate 50 wings every day, it would take him 79,452 years to eat all 1.45 billion.

1.45 billion wings is enough to put 693 wings on every seat in all 30 NFL stadiums.

If laid end-to-end, 1.45 billion wings would stretch 1/3 of the way to the moon.

If each wing represented one second moving forward, 1.45 billion would be 46 years from now, or the year 2070.

No Secret On My Favorite Wing Place

It is a friendly neighborhood bar where everyone feels at home! Cold beer! Great food! Pool tables and my pick for The Best Chicken Wings, period! An Eastside favorite is the Fairway Bar and Grill off 10-mile road in Eastpoint.

Scott Randall Best Place For Wings

Fairway Sports Bar & Grill is a popular neighborhood bar in Eastpointe, MI, known for its delicious food and friendly staff.

Third-generation owner, this establishment offers a great environment with daily specials, including Taco Thursday, and a variety of entertainment options such as pool tables, dart boards, and Keno.

Scott Randall

Patrons can enjoy their favorite sports games on the six HD TVs while indulging in the best wings in town. Whether you're a local or just passing through, Fairway Sports Bar & Grill is a must-visit destination for a satisfying meal and a fun-filled evening.

Scott Randall Loco Joe enjoys a PBR and the best wings in town at the Fairway Bar

Sometimes local live entertainment gives way to an excellent night of music, food, and fun.

Take my advice on National Chicken Wings Day. Check out the Fairway Bar & Grill