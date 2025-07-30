ContestsConcerts + Events
Check out the $80 Popcorn Bucket for ‘Fantastic Four’

Movie theater merch has seriously upped its game over the years. What was once just a red and white striped bucket is now an $80 Guinness World Record helmet that…

Donielle Flynn
The Fantastic Four: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Reed Richards, Susan Storm Richards, Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm used (among others) in a story about the $80 popcorn bucket for the movie Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Reed Richards, Susan Storm Richards, Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm

Disney

Movie theater merch has seriously upped its game over the years. What was once just a red and white striped bucket is now an $80 Guinness World Record helmet that lights up. The world is changing, my friend. Take that in... and it's SOLD OUT... the $80 popcorn bucket is sold out. AND it just broke a Guinness World Record.

Meet The Galactus $80 Popcorn Bucket - It's Huge

Fantastic Four: First Steps had barely opened when the bucket sold out. The Galactus bucket has a set the Guinness World Record for the "Largest popcorn container commercially available." The average large bucket of popcorn is 150-170 ounces. Galactus holds 341 ounces of popcorn... and his eyes light up. It's 20 inches wide and 17.5 inches high and a seatbelt is recommended.

https://www.reddit.com/r/marvelstudios/comments/1lqc3jy/new_look_at_the_galactus_popcorn_bucket_via/

Everyone's trying to go viral with their crazy popcorn buckets, but Galactus stepped it up a notch. It's an $80 popcorn bucket that's a also a Guinness World Record holder. Would you pay $80 for this piece of popcorn culture?

By the way, the Fantastic Four movie looks... fantastic.

Fantastic Four Trailer

Great cast: Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards ; Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm ; Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm ; Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ralph Ineson as Galactus. I find Pedro Pascal to be one of the most likable actors out there. In particular, I think he is a perfect fit.

The $80 popcorn bucket sold out immediately at theaters all over the country. Good news though, you can still order it at the AMC Theatre Shop. Sadly, it doesn't ship until early December.

Donielle FlynnEditor
Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.
