Check out the $80 Popcorn Bucket for ‘Fantastic Four’

Movie theater merch has seriously upped its game over the years. What was once just a red and white striped bucket is now an $80 Guinness World Record helmet that lights up. The world is changing, my friend. Take that in... and it's SOLD OUT... the $80 popcorn bucket is sold out. AND it just broke a Guinness World Record.

Meet The Galactus $80 Popcorn Bucket - It's Huge

Fantastic Four: First Steps had barely opened when the bucket sold out. The Galactus bucket has a set the Guinness World Record for the "Largest popcorn container commercially available." The average large bucket of popcorn is 150-170 ounces. Galactus holds 341 ounces of popcorn... and his eyes light up. It's 20 inches wide and 17.5 inches high and a seatbelt is recommended.

Everyone's trying to go viral with their crazy popcorn buckets, but Galactus stepped it up a notch. It's an $80 popcorn bucket that's a also a Guinness World Record holder. Would you pay $80 for this piece of popcorn culture?

By the way, the Fantastic Four movie looks... fantastic.

Fantastic Four Trailer

Great cast: Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards ; Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm ; Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm ; Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ralph Ineson as Galactus. I find Pedro Pascal to be one of the most likable actors out there. In particular, I think he is a perfect fit.