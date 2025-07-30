Check out the $80 Popcorn Bucket for ‘Fantastic Four’
Movie theater merch has seriously upped its game over the years. What was once just a red and white striped bucket is now an $80 Guinness World Record helmet that lights up. The world is changing, my friend. Take that in... and it's SOLD OUT... the $80 popcorn bucket is sold out. AND it just broke a Guinness World Record.
Meet The Galactus $80 Popcorn Bucket - It's Huge
Fantastic Four: First Steps had barely opened when the bucket sold out. The Galactus bucket has a set the Guinness World Record for the "Largest popcorn container commercially available." The average large bucket of popcorn is 150-170 ounces. Galactus holds 341 ounces of popcorn... and his eyes light up. It's 20 inches wide and 17.5 inches high and a seatbelt is recommended.
Everyone's trying to go viral with their crazy popcorn buckets, but Galactus stepped it up a notch. It's an $80 popcorn bucket that's a also a Guinness World Record holder. Would you pay $80 for this piece of popcorn culture?
By the way, the Fantastic Four movie looks... fantastic.
Fantastic Four Trailer
Great cast: Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards ; Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm ; Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm ; Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ralph Ineson as Galactus. I find Pedro Pascal to be one of the most likable actors out there. In particular, I think he is a perfect fit.
The $80 popcorn bucket sold out immediately at theaters all over the country. Good news though, you can still order it at the AMC Theatre Shop. Sadly, it doesn't ship until early December.