Archaeological Dig Kicks off at Detroit Riverfront Before I-375 Overhaul

Big Rigs frequent the highways in and around Detroit Michigan in a horizontal composition

Work crews started digging 20 feet deep near Detroit's water this week as part of an archaeological project. The dig comes before work on the I-375 reconstruction project starts next year. By the end of the project, workers will turn the 1.1-mile road into a six-lane bulevard.

The dig aims to look for historical features that may have been lost during original construction of I-375. The U.S. government backs this search for items from the past.

"It was gentrification," said Ken Coleman, a Detroit historian. "It was one of the earliest gentrification processes that was carried out, certainly in Detroit, but maybe throughout the nation."

When I-375 went up in 1959, it destroyed Black Bottom. The neighborhood was a key part of African American life in early 1900s Detroit. Famous people like boxer Joe Louis and former Mayor Coleman Young once lived there.

Black Bottom gave many African Americans a place to start when they moved north from southern states. Its Paradise Valley area grew into a busy spot for shops and other businesses.

"There's no doubt we need to study this history, learn from this history, and ultimately respond to this history in a very significant way," Coleman said.

While the archeological dig lasts through August, cars can still use I-375 and Jefferson Avenue.

When reconstruction is finished, the street will have six lanes for cars between I-75 and Jefferson Avenue. Bikes will get their own path on the east side for the first time since 1959.