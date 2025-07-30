ContestsConcerts + Events
Detroit’s David Garmo Sets Sights on World Championship in UFC BJJ Showdown

Briana Kelley

HOLLYWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 20: A detailed view of the UFC Championship belt prior to the UFC on Fox: Velasquez v Dos Santos – Press Conference at W Hollywood on September 20, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)

Next week in Las Vegas, local fighter David Garmo steps into the cage. He'll battle for the Light Heavyweight crown in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at the UFC BJJ event.

Garmo, who teaches at Assembly Jiu-Jitsu in Bloomfield Hills, brings his skills to the co-main event after 18 years on the mats. "It's an important skill to have. All walks of life. Men. Women. Older or younger people," said Garmo according to WXYZ.

The fight marks a milestone: the first Light Heavyweight title match in the organization's history. Each fighter must survive five grueling five-minute rounds to claim victory.

At 35, this Michigan-born athlete has spent nearly half his life perfecting his craft. His students' wins have pushed their small gym into the international spotlight.

"They are very happy for me and to be a part of this thing we are building together. To have our gym represented internationally in front of millions of people. Really excited about it," Garmo said.

The title fight streams live on YouTube this Thursday at 8 p.m. For the Bloomfield Hills instructor, it's a chance to prove that years of teaching others while chasing personal goals can lead to championship gold.

Briana KelleyWriter
