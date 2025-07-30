Hey Screamin Try This Vernors Boston Cooler Pop

Hey Screamin Try This New Vernors Boston Cooler Creamy Vanilla Ginger Pop

The Brand New episode of Hey Screamin Try This is out and quenches the thirst.

A Vernors Boston Cooler is already a classic Michigan beverage and dessert, blending Vernors ginger ale with vanilla ice cream.

Traditionally served as a float with the pop poured over ice cream.

According to July 2025 news, Vernors has recently released a limited-edition, pre-made, bottled version of the Boston Cooler, which combines the ginger ale and vanilla flavors in one can or bottle.

Thanks to my trusty sidekick, WCSX's Donielle Flynn, who is a huge Vernors fan. Got to try the brand new Limited Vernors flavor, Boston Cooler Creamy Vanilla and Ginger Soda Pop.

The Taste Test On Hey Screamin Try This

All thanks to Donielle Flynn, who found it before I did at a local store. Snagged a couple of 12 packs and Plastic bottles of the new product.

Donielle said, " I like it." Being a little scared of how it would taste with all the pre hype. Being a fan of Original Vernors and also Black Cherry Vernors, which debuted in 2024. Donielle noted that Vernors did themselves proud.

Screamin Scott started immediately thinking of what kinds of alcohol could be mixed with Vernors to make a new drink for Summer. Like a vanilla-infused vodka?

A Bit Of Vernors History

Keith Wunderlich takes Vernors collecting to a new height

How To Make A Traditional Boston Cooler

Ingredients: Vernors ginger ale and vanilla ice cream.

Preparation: Blended together for a milkshake, or the Vernors is poured over scoops of ice cream.

Detroit Origin: The Boston Cooler originated in Detroit, named after Boston Boulevard, a street near where Dr. James Vernor lived.

Grab Vernors Boston Cooler Pop For A Limited Time

James Vernor V tried the new Vernor’s Boston Cooler flavor!!

Availability: Released for a limited time (July through September) in Michigan and Toledo, Ohio.