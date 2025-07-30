Lake Trust Credit Union Donates $500K to Trinity Health’s New Brighton Hospital

Hospital, healthcare and medical with an empty corridor for wellness, care or treatment and disease control. Medicine, service and hallway of a lobby in a clinic for rehabilitation or recovery

A major boost to local medical care came as Lake Trust Credit Union put forth $500,000 for the new Trinity Health Livingston facility in Brighton, Michigan. The money backs the "Forging our Future" push to build a medical center on Grand River Avenue.

"This investment will help keep local care local and carry with us our values of reverence, commitment to those experiencing poverty, safety, justice, stewardship and integrity, while successfully achieving our vision to be the most trusted health partner for life," said John O'Malley, president of Trinity Health Livingston and Trinity Health Medical Center – Brighton.

Plans show a four-story structure spanning 174,000 square feet. Inside, they'll have 56 beds that adapt to patient needs, plus 18 short-stay beds and eight surgery rooms. Workers have finished updates to parts of the current building.

As thanks for the gift, the new site's dining area will show Lake Trust Credit Union's name. David Snodgrass, who leads Lake Trust as president and CEO, spoke about the local impact. "By investing in the Trinity Health expansion, we're ensuring our neighbors, families and friends not only have access to critical, lifesaving services right here in Livingston County, but also have the support they need to live healthier, more fulfilling lives," he said.

Medical staff will stay at the Byron Road site in Howell until spring 2026. Then they'll move to serve patients at the fresh location.