Michigan Women’s Soccer Adds Nine Players, Including Two European Pros, to 2025 Roster

Michigan's soccer squad has strengthened its ranks with nine fresh faces for 2025. The mix includes three transfers and two pros from Europe. They've picked up four at the back, three in midfield, and two between the goalposts. The new talent hails from across three nations and five states.

"We are so excited to welcome our newest team members," said head coach Jennifer Klein. "The staff has done a tremendous job of recruiting a great class of players who not only fill out positional needs, but who are young women who truly represent our program values of character, connection, communication, and compete."

The transfer students pack quite a punch. VCU's Allison Karpovich stood strong in goal through 36 matches, stopping 117 shots. Claire Hammill started 20 times for Rutgers. At Vanderbilt, Ellie Fife put in solid work across 172 minutes.

From overseas, two pros step into the mix. FRAM W's Júlia Ingadóttir showed her skills in six Iceland Besta deild Women matches. While at Crewe Alexandra, Rubie Deaville scored eight times in 30 games during her stint away from Everton FC.

Fresh talent rolls in from Texas: Solar Soccer Club stars Coda Skyy and Chloe Nugent. Their state-winning streak ran from 2021 to 2025 in ECNL. The club topped the nation twice, claiming titles in 2021 and 2023.

Maya Raghunandanan brings strength to the midfield. She led Jamaica's youth squads at U20 and U15 levels. Along with her U17 season she scored 10 goals plus five assists. Raghunandanan joined her squad to win back-to-back New Jersey Prep A crowns.

The class rounds out with Sienna Smart, a California shot-stopper. Smart set new records at Centennial High over the most minutes in her school's history.