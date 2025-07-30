More Than 70 Artists Set To Show Their Work at Rochester Hills Shopping Center Art Festival

The Village of Rochester Hills transformed into an open-air gallery for the twenty-first time. Artists from across the nation gathered at the 21st annual Fine Art festival on July 26 and 27. Visitors were able to browse the displays without paying entry or parking fees.

"The goal of the art fair is to bring art to the community," said Donna Beaubien, executive director of Fine Art at The Village. "People in Oakland County have always supported the arts."

The show brought together skilled craftspeople working in many forms. They displayed handmade pieces in clay, glass, paint, and more. Each artist earned their spot through a judged selection process.

Local maker Danielle Rancilio stepped into the spotlight for her first show. "This is my first time at the show, and it's the first juried show that I've ever done, so I'm very excited about it," said Rancilio.

In her home workshop, Rancilio crafts useful items from clay including cups, containers, and flower holders that mix beauty with functionality. She joined other Michigan talents like Laura Rangos, who works with fabric, and James Parker, who works his magic through his camera lens.