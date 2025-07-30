Show us your pup for a chance to win Renaissance Festival Tickets
Join Donielle Flynn on Sunday, August 17 for Pirates and Pups at the Michigan Renaissance Festival! Tickets for the festival are available now, but you can enter below for a chance to win your way in with CSX! Just upload a photo of your pup for a chance to win!
ABOUT PIRATES & PUPS WEEKEND
Hoist the sails and wag those tails! Join us for a swashbuckling adventure as pirates and pups come together for a weekend of dog-friendly fun. Enter themed contests and let your furry first mate join in the high seas revelry. A weekend where salty sea dogs meet playful pups!
Michigan Renaissance Festival
Aug. 16th - Sept. 28th, 2025
PLUS Labor Day & Festival Friday, Sept. 26
9am - 7pm • Rain or Shine
SHOW US YOUR PUP FOR
A CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS
Contest details: For this contest, enter between 11:30am on 7/30/25 and 11:59pm on 8/15/25, by visiting WCSX.com and completing the online entry form.Ê Station will randomly select winner(s) on 8/15/25 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of The Michigan Renaissance Festival. WCSX's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.