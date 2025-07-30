ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Show us your pup for a chance to win Renaissance Festival Tickets

Join Donielle Flynn on Sunday, August 17 for Pirates and Pups at the Michigan Renaissance Festival! Tickets for the festival are available now, but you can enter below for a…

Doug Warner
Pirates and Pups

Join Donielle Flynn on Sunday, August 17 for Pirates and Pups at the Michigan Renaissance Festival! Tickets for the festival are available now, but you can enter below for a chance to win your way in with CSX! Just upload a photo of your pup for a chance to win!

ABOUT PIRATES & PUPS WEEKEND

Hoist the sails and wag those tails! Join us for a swashbuckling adventure as pirates and pups come together for a weekend of dog-friendly fun. Enter themed contests and let your furry first mate join in the high seas revelry. A weekend where salty sea dogs meet playful pups!

Michigan Renaissance Festival

Aug. 16th - Sept. 28th, 2025
PLUS Labor Day & Festival Friday, Sept. 26
9am - 7pm • Rain or Shine

GET TICKETS NOW

SHOW US YOUR PUP FOR
A CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 11:30am on 7/30/25 and 11:59pm on 8/15/25, by visiting WCSX.com and completing the online entry form.Ê Station will randomly select winner(s) on 8/15/25 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of The Michigan Renaissance Festival. WCSX's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Renaissance Festival
Doug WarnerWriter
Related Stories
Grillfest
ContestsWin passes to Hour Detroit’s GrillFest!Ben Perez
back to school
ContestsBack To School GiveawayDoug Warner
Ann Wilson
ContestsWin a Copy of Ann Wilson & Tripsitter “Live in Concert” on Blu-ray!Ben Perez
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect