ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Sublime Singer Takes Stage at Warped Tour Hours After Losing Pet

Jakob Nowell, the lead singer of Sublime, took the stage at Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach on Saturday, July 26. He sang just hours after his cat died at…

Laura Adkins
Jakob Nowell of Sublime performs onstage during The 33rd Annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2024 at The Kia Forum on December 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Jakob Nowell, the lead singer of Sublime, took the stage at Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach on Saturday, July 26. He sang just hours after his cat died at 5 a.m.

"My best ... friend died this morning," Nowell told the crowd, according to The Mirror. "I didn't want to play today. I didn't want to be here. But I thought about how maybe someone in this audience is going through something too, and maybe our music can help them." 

The 29-year-old artist had to put down Creature, his hairless Sphynx cat who stayed by his side during shows. The pet's death struck just before the band's set time. Creature gave Nowell comfort as an emotional support animal through countless nights on the road, and Jakob considered him his mascot.

When word spread about Creature's death, fans sent waves of kind words online. The cat appeared on Nowell's Instagram feed in cute outfits and curled up with the musician.

This show followed the July 17 drop of "Ensenada," the first track since the band's return in 2023. The song kicks off their fourth album, set to hit stores this December.

In 2023, Nowell picked up the mic where his dad, Bradley, left off after his death in 1996. After losing Creature, he found comfort performing with bandmates who were close to his father. He said he works hard to balance his creative expression with supporting his dad's legacy.

Big names fill the track list of the new record. Pennywise's Fletcher Dragge adds his touch. Fidlar's Zac Carper joins in. Bad Brains' Paul "HR" Hudson makes his mark too. However, Nowell said this will probably be his first and last album with the group.

Jakob NowellSublime
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Pearl Jam performs August 23, 2000 at the Jones Beach Theater in Long Island, New York.
MusicGrunge Revolution: How Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and Soundgarden Shaped Rock Music of the 90sDan Teodorescu
(L-R) Inductees Steve Smith, Gregg Rolie, Steve Perry, Neal Schon, Ross Valory, and Jonathan Cain of Journey onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in New York City.
Music10 Rockin’ Birthday Anthems: Celebrate With These Epic Rock Songs About BirthdaysBG Rand
Fleetwood Mac performs on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at the NBC Studios on April 23, 2003 in Burbank, California.
MusicRock’s Greatest Love Stories: Songs Written for Real-Life PartnersRob Baird
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect