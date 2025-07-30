Sublime Singer Takes Stage at Warped Tour Hours After Losing Pet

Jakob Nowell, the lead singer of Sublime, took the stage at Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach on Saturday, July 26. He sang just hours after his cat died at 5 a.m.

"My best ... friend died this morning," Nowell told the crowd, according to The Mirror. "I didn't want to play today. I didn't want to be here. But I thought about how maybe someone in this audience is going through something too, and maybe our music can help them."

The 29-year-old artist had to put down Creature, his hairless Sphynx cat who stayed by his side during shows. The pet's death struck just before the band's set time. Creature gave Nowell comfort as an emotional support animal through countless nights on the road, and Jakob considered him his mascot.

When word spread about Creature's death, fans sent waves of kind words online. The cat appeared on Nowell's Instagram feed in cute outfits and curled up with the musician.

This show followed the July 17 drop of "Ensenada," the first track since the band's return in 2023. The song kicks off their fourth album, set to hit stores this December.

In 2023, Nowell picked up the mic where his dad, Bradley, left off after his death in 1996. After losing Creature, he found comfort performing with bandmates who were close to his father. He said he works hard to balance his creative expression with supporting his dad's legacy.