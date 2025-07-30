Sweetgreen To Open New Downtown Detroit Location on Woodward Avenue

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 10: A Sweetgreen restaurant is viewed on May 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. The fresh salad and bowl-style chain reported first-quarter earnings today with revenue up 26 percent to $157.9 million. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

A fresh dining spot will soon open at 1020 Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit's One Campus Martius building.

"We're thrilled to be bringing our brand to the city of Detroit and officially become part of this dynamic, forward-moving community," said co-founder and CEO Jonathan Neman.

Situated next to Adelina restaurant in the business area, the restaurant will serve fresh-made meals. The menu features salads starting at $10.65, while most bowls cost less than $16.

Fresh, local items fill the menu. Guests pick from rice, mixed greens, or other bases. Top sellers include a mushroom-tofu mix and a zesty corn bowl with goat cheese.

"We take pride in attracting local and nationally renowned brands like Sweetgreen to Detroit's Central Business District," said Naumann Idrees, Bedrock's Senior Vice President of Leasing.

With 900-plus locations across the U.S., Sweetgreen runs stores in Birmingham, Troy, Rochester Hills, and Ann Arbor. Next up will be a new restaurant in Shelby Township.

The kitchen whips up tasty sides like spicy broccoli and sweet potatoes. Kids get their own special menu with smaller portions. Diners can pick from many house-made dressings.