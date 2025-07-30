Win passes to Hour Detroit’s GrillFest!

Big grills. Bold bites. Pure Detroit.

Get ready for a sizzling summer Sunday as Hour Detroit’s GrillFest 2025 fires up Eastern Market with a bold new format, a fresh venue, and more grilled flavor than ever. Join us on Sunday, August 17, 2025, from 12 PM to 4 PM located at Shed 5 in the Eastern Market District. — indulge in a variety of food and drink samples, live music, a kid zone, and cornhole! WCSX has your FREE passes that include...Entry at 1:00 PM with 12 drink samples and 12 grilled bites. Live music, games, and vote for the top bite. It’s a feast you don’t wanna miss.! Register below for a chance to win!

Top local chefs, restaurants, and caterers will showcase their best grilled creations — and every dish has one thing in common: it's grilled to perfection. Whether you’re a BBQ connoisseur or just here for the vibes, this is the Detroit summer event you don’t want to miss.

Get ready for a delicious twist!

The Best Bite Competition is an exciting addition for 2025. Guests will have the chance to sample signature creations from participating vendors and vote for their favorites. As you taste your way through the fest, help award your favorites creations by casting your vote. At the end of the event, we’ll announce the winners of the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Best Bite Awards, recognizing the very best grilled tastes of the day.

While you enjoy all the grilled goodness, you’re also supporting COTS Detroit and their mission to end homelessness in our community.

Pit Pass Entry: 12 PM

General Admission Entry: 1 PM

Event Tickets: Early Bird Pricing – Get Yours Now!

General Admission: $40

Pit Pass: $60

Kids (12 & Under): $12

All tickets include 12 drink samples and 12 grilled bites. Kids tickets include 6 bites and access to the Kid Zone. All tickets support COTS Detroit.

