Milan Dragway Becomes Darana Dragway Under IHRA Ownership

The International Hot Rod Association owner, Darryl Cuttell, has bought Milan Dragway, a track in Monroe County. The 61-year-old Michigan racing site, just minutes from Ann Arbor, now bears a fresh name - Darana Dragway.

"This track has always meant something special to racers and fans alike," said Cuttell, according to IHRA.com. "We're committed to honoring its history while building something even stronger. The name may be changing, but our goal is to elevate everything that has made this track great."

Since 1963, engines have roared at this spot, and from small local meets to big national showdowns, the strip has seen it all. The new name matches Cuttell's current venture, Darana Motorsports. The track's spot between Detroit and Ann Arbor makes it perfect for Midwest racing. Six decades of tire smoke have marked this strip, as drivers from everywhere test their metal here.

This sale marks a first—no one has ever owned both a track and its sanctioning body before. Cuttell now controls both the IHRA and one of its main venues.

This week brings the IHRA Outlaw Nitro Series to town. Seventeen classes of drag racing will storm the track, with Top Fuel dragsters and Nitro Funny Cars competing for the coveted IHRA Iron Man trophies.