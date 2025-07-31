Nine Detroit Restaurants Roll Out Wednesday Happy Hours During Monroe Street Construction

A group of nine Greektown eateries started a weekly deal to keep guests coming while street work continues. The deals run Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. through the summer, announced the Greektown Neighborhood Partnership per wxyz.com.

The group is made up of:

Each spot picked its own food and drink specials to offer.

Workers have taken over four blocks to put in new walkways. Since then, fewer people walk past the storefronts.

Despite the mess of construction, people can still walk down Monroe Street, and those driving can park free at the Hollywood Casino Greektown garage.

This is the first time these locations have collaborated on a project of this magnitude. With machines and barriers blocking views, the restaurants want to show they're still serving customers. When the work started, some of these businesses saw their sales drop by half, and the teamwork was a great option to boost sales.

The work will make walking easier in this part of town; however, there hasn't been a clear deadline for when the work will be completed.

The city thinks better streets will eventually bring more business. Wider paths and brighter lights should make the old district shine.