Physical Graffiti Get An Extra Live 50th Anniversary Release

Physical Graffiti turned 50 this year, but the celebration continues with a special release.  A new Led Zeppelin live EP featuring tracks from their 1975 and 1979 live performances on September…

Physical Graffiti turned 50 this year, but the celebration continues with a special release.

 A new Led Zeppelin live EP featuring tracks from their 1975 and 1979 live performances on September 12th. 

The EP, titled "Live E.P.", will be available on vinyl, CD, and digital formats. 

Also released on the same date will be an updated 50th Anniversary edition of 2015’s Deluxe Edition 3LP vinyl set featuring the Companion Audio disc, now including a new bonus replica promotional poster

New Led Zeppelin Live Tracks

The new Live E.P. features live recordings of “In My Time Of Dying” and “Trampled Under Foot” from Earl’s Court, 1975, alongside “Sick Again” and “Kashmir” from Knebworth, 1979.

These live performances were originally released on the 2003 Led Zeppelin DVD and appear on CD / Vinyl / Digital formats for the very first time

Physical Graffiti

Released on February 24, 1975, in the US, Physical Graffiti immediately achieved platinum sales status and has recently been certified 17x platinum. Its commercial success was equalled by its critical reception.

One of the greatest double albums of all time, the original 15 tracks represent a creative blast of the band’s dynamic musical range, from the driving rock of “Custard Pie” to the exotic construction of “Kashmir” and the funky groove of “Trampled Under Foot.”

Another First For Led Zeppelin

Physical Graffiti was not only the band’s first double LP, it was also the first release on their new label, Swan Song, which launched in May 1974.

The Good And The Bad From Critics

not acGeorge Marks / Gettyimages

George Marks/Getty Images)

Mostly positive reviews from critics, with many considering it one of the band's best and most ambitious works.

 While some found it bloated or self-indulgent, many praised its variety of musical styles, strong performances, and impressive production. But what do they know?

New Release Track Listing

LED ZEPPELIN / LIVE E.P. Tracklisting:
CD / digital
1. In My Time Of Dying (Earl’s Court - 1975)
2. Trampled Under Foot (Earl’s Court - 1975)
3. Sick Again (Knebworth - 1979)
4. Kashmir (Knebworth - 1979)

12" Vinyl
Side One: Earl’s Court - 1975
1. In My Time Of Dying
2. Trampled Under Foot

Side Two: Knebworth - 1979
1. Sick Again
2. Kashmir

Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
