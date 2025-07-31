Pontiac Trail Shuts Down Monday for $2.4M Culvert Replacement

A major road project kicks off Monday when the Road Commission for Oakland County blocks Pontiac Trail west of Old Wixom Road. Workers will swap out a 59-year-old culvert, affecting the daily trips of 11,000 motorists through early October.

The $2.4 million construction spans the area between Old Wixom Road and Oak Creek Drive in Wixom. Federal funds make up most of the budget, while the Road Commission provides additional support.

Traffic must shift to an alternate path using Wixom Road to Grand River Avenue to Milford Road. Access stays open for local stops to homes and shops on each end of the work zone.

At the heart of the project sits the Norton Drain crossing. Construction teams will pull out the aging metal structure and install a modern concrete box culvert. The new design includes pre-cast pieces with special walls at each end.

The nearby Michigan Airline Trail closes during work. Trail users should switch to a detour through Wixom Road to West Maple Road, connecting to the Huron Valley Trail.

The site will see big changes. A fresh sidewalk on the south replaces an old walking bridge. New pavement goes down, and updated safety rails line the edges.

Questions? The Road Commission offers multiple contact options. Their website provides updates, staff take calls at 877-858-4804 on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., and email responses come quickly.