Living A Dream In A Maserati

As a kid, I had a silver Matchbox Maserati Bi-Turbo. The kind with chipped paint and worn plastic wheels. I didn’t know what a Maserati was, really—but I knew it looked fast. Dangerous. Important.

I never imagined I'd drive one. Let alone two.

But over the past couple of weeks, I’ve had the chance to live that childhood dream—not in 1:64 scale, but at full volume. Behind the wheel of the 2024 Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo and the GranCabrio Trofeo, I rediscovered something I thought I’d buried under years of practicality and pragmatism.

I remembered what it felt like to be obsessed with cars. To race them across kitchen linoleum. To believe they had souls.

That’s what Maserati still delivers—a soul.

Not Just Horsepower—Heartbeat

Both of these cars are powered by Maserati’s own Nettuno V6—a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo engine ripped straight from their MC20 supercar and tuned to create a kind of chaos that's oddly civilized.

542 horsepower. 479 lb-ft of torque. 0 to 60 in about 3.5 seconds.

But here’s the truth: you can read those numbers on a sheet. What you can’t read is what happens when your right foot presses down and the engine answers like it knows you. It’s that split-second before acceleration becomes emotion—that’s the “touch gas” moment.

You don’t just drive these cars. You feel them.

GranTurismo: Elegance That Knows Its Limits

The GranTurismo surprised me. I expected it to be beautiful—which it is, in that sculpted Italian way—but I didn’t expect it to be so poised at speed. It’s a long-distance performance car that doesn’t punish you for pushing it.

The AWD system is intuitive. The ZF 8-speed clicks through gears like snapping fingers. On a lonely stretch of asphalt, it made me feel like the road belonged to me—and honestly, in that moment, it did.

GranCabrio Trofeo: Let the World Hear You Smile

Then I drove the GranCabrio. And everything changed.

Same Nettuno engine. Same horsepower. But with the roof down?

It’s not just louder—it’s louder inside you. The sound bounces off buildings, trees, overpasses—and you want it to. It’s a car that commands attention but doesn’t beg for it.

I took it out on a warm morning with low sun and open pavement. As soon as I touched the gas, I laughed out loud. Not because I was showing off. But because I felt free. A little dangerous. Like I’d just snuck out of school to go do something stupid and glorious.

The kind of feeling I hadn’t had in years.

The Interior: Modena in Your Hands

Inside, the cars are masterclasses in balance. Leather and carbon. Digital and analog. The curved screen is sleek, the analog clock is charming, and everything feels hand-touched, not mass-produced.

I didn’t fumble through a million submenus. I didn’t need to “set up” the car. It was already ready.

I love that Maserati kept it human. It’s not trying to be an iPad on wheels. It’s trying to be a car you connect with.

Why This Matters

There are a thousand fast cars in the world. Electric ones that warp time. Hybrids that sip fuel and spit out G-forces.

But not many linger like this.

These Maseratis stayed with me—not just because they were fast or beautiful, but because they were emotional. Because when I parked them and walked away, I turned back every single time.

Because when I was behind the wheel, I wasn’t a car reviewer, or a host, or a guy with deadlines.

I was a kid again.

And the Matchbox dream came full circle.

Final Thoughts: A Different Kind of Speed

If you're looking for perfection, go buy something German. If you want silence, buy something electric.

But if you want passion? If you want art that moves—literally and emotionally? Then drive a Maserati.

The GranTurismo and GranCabrio Trofeo reminded me what it means to fall in love with driving again. Not for the numbers. Not for the tech. But for the story you tell yourself every time you start the engine.