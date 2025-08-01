MTV’s First Day: 20 Videos and 5 VJs Who Changed Music

MTV launched on August 1, 1981, forever changing how we experienced music. I remember the moment—sitting in front of the TV, VCR rolling, cassette deck recording the audio because I didn’t have cable in stereo. The first 20 videos ranged from The Buggles to REO Speedwagon, and the original five VJs—Nina Blackwood, Mark Goodman, Alan Hunter, J.J. Jackson, and Martha Quinn—might just deserve a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Here's why.

The First Day

On August 1, 1981, a flickering image of an astronaut planting an MTV flag on the moon opened the door to a new world. At 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time, a voice announced:

"Ladies and gentlemen, rock and roll."

That static-laced moment was the birth of Music Television, or MTV. It began broadcasting in parts of New Jersey—a fledgling experiment that would soon grip the cultural imagination of an entire generation. I was one of them.

Back then, my setup was a stack of Sears electronics with tangled RCA cables and a VCR that chewed tapes like popcorn. I recorded the audio of MTV’s early videos straight onto a cassette deck because that’s all I had—and I wore those tapes out.

You didn’t just watch MTV. You soaked it in. You quoted the VJs. You memorized the videos. And if you were lucky, you taped them and made mixtapes to trade with friends.

The First 20 Videos Ever Played on MTV

Here’s the sacred list. The first 20 videos aired on MTV weren’t all iconic at the time—but most became legends because of that launch:

The Buggles – “Video Killed the Radio Star” Pat Benatar – “You Better Run” Rod Stewart – “She Won’t Dance With Me” The Who – “You Better You Bet” PH.D. – “Little Suzi’s on the Up” Cliff Richard – “We Don’t Talk Anymore” The Pretenders – “Brass in Pocket” Todd Rundgren – “Time Heals” REO Speedwagon – “Take It on the Run” Styx – “Rockin’ the Paradise” Robin Lane and the Chartbusters – “When Things Go Wrong” Split Enz – “History Never Repeats” Iron Maiden – “Wrathchild” (live) The Who – “You Better You Bet” (repeated) April Wine – “Just Between You and Me” Rod Stewart – “Sailing” Rod Stewart – “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy” Rod Stewart – “Passion” Blondie – “Rapture” Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – “Here Comes My Girl”

Yes, Rod Stewart clearly had an agent who knew how to hustle.

Meet the Original VJs: The Fab Five of Music Television

MTV’s original Video Jockeys were more than hosts—they were your guides to this brave new world of music television. They were stylish, slightly chaotic, and impossibly cool:

Martha Quinn – The sweetheart of the crew. Down-to-earth, relatable, and beloved.

– The sweetheart of the crew. Down-to-earth, relatable, and beloved. Mark Goodman – The rock encyclopedia with the perm and the smirk.

– The rock encyclopedia with the perm and the smirk. Nina Blackwood – With her raspy voice and glam-punk hair, she brought edge to the screen.

– With her raspy voice and glam-punk hair, she brought edge to the screen. Alan Hunter – The laid-back guy-next-door with a taste for new wave.

– The laid-back guy-next-door with a taste for new wave. J.J. Jackson – The elder statesman, and the only Black VJ of the original crew. He brought deep knowledge and soul to the lineup.

They didn’t just announce videos. They interviewed legends, broke bands like Duran Duran and The Police in the U.S., and shaped how an entire generation discovered music. If you were a Gen X or early Millennial kid, you probably remember who your favorite VJ was.

Should the Original MTV VJs Be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?

Let’s break it down:

Influence? Check.

Check. Cultural impact? Double check.

Double check. Helped shape the trajectory of modern rock, pop, and hip-hop by introducing artists visually to millions? Triple check.

The Hall has inducted DJs (like Alan Freed), record execs, journalists, and even behind-the-scenes producers. So why not the VJs who literally brought rock and roll into our living rooms?

Their contributions go beyond fan service. Without MTV—and the VJs that gave it life—would artists like Madonna, Prince, or even Bruce Springsteen have skyrocketed the way they did? Would we have the same pop-culture lexicon of visual moments burned into our memory: A-ha’s sketchpad, Peter Gabriel’s claymation, or David Lee Roth’s spinning kicks?

You could argue that Martha, Mark, Nina, Alan, and J.J. were just reading cue cards. But you’d be wrong. They were part of the revolution.

Final Thought from a Guy Who Taped MTV Onto a Cassette Deck

We didn’t know it at the time, but we were watching the future unfold. I didn’t have surround sound or HD. I had a half-buzzed TV signal, a VCR, and a Maxell cassette with the record button held down. And it was magic.

So today—on MTV’s anniversary—pull up “Video Killed the Radio Star,” crank it, and pour one out for the five voices that introduced us to a visual soundtrack of our youth.

And Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?

You know what to do.