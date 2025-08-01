ContestsConcerts + Events
8th Annual WCSX Screamin Scott Scramble Getting Ready

Screamin' Scott
2 Golf Balls with wcsx logo and screamin scott cartoon

The 2025 8th WCSX Screamin Scott Scramble
Aug 17th

Scott Randall

The WCSX Screamin Scott Scramble Golf Outing for the Rainbow Connection continues its tradition for the 8th year! What an unbelievable golf outing is in store for this year’s event.

2025 screamin scrambleScott Randall

What an unbelievable golf outing is in store for this year’s 8th 2024 Screamin Scott Scramble. At the Fernhill Golf Club. The staff at Fernhill was up for the challenge.

We are raising money for children with the Rainbow Connection team.

STILL TIME TO SIGN UP TO PLAY THIS YEAR. Stop in to Freddy's Bar, 40000 Garfield Road, Clinton Twp

This Golf Outing Is Different From Other Golf Outings

Golfers will be treated to an unusual golf outing with tricks at every dogwood right turn. From the Detroit Ghost Busters, Inflatable Advertising noodles, smoke bombs, games, Jello shots, raffles, shotgun golf cannon start, and more all afternoon.

This year's new addition is a golf drone! It might help your team, or it might be the worst idea ever!

Start To Finish Fun At Every Turn

This year’s musical guests include E-ROCK from the Almighty Chit Band. Other local musicians will provide entertainment on the course.

Check-In Breakfast, Bloody Mary bar, lunch on the turn, dinner after 18 holes, raffles, 50/50's

Freddy’s Bar and Grill in Clinton Township is our host bar, which I couldn’t have done without Bobbi Jo, Gino Genova, and the incredible staff. My Rock 4 Tots crew plays a huge role in helping us pull off another year.

Big thanks to Margie Anders, Jimmy Klapp, Loco Joe Evangelista, Bud Stade, and countless others who make it a great outing every year.

FernHill Golf Course

Since day one, the Fern Hill Golf Club and Eloquent Banquet Center in Clinton Township has been the host golf center. When you meet the staff and enjoy the food while enjoying the banquet area, you will know why we chose it to host such a crazy golf outing.

From weddings and receptions to golf outings and dinner parties,
Fern Hill is your destination to host your next perfect event

Find out more about The Fern Hill Golf Club by visiting the web page

Golfing For The Rainbow Connection Charity

screamin scramble GirlScott Randall

Little Scarlett is who we are golfing for this year!

Fun IdeasGolf OutingScreamin Scott
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
