8th Annual WCSX Screamin Scott Scramble Getting Ready

The WCSX Screamin Scott Scramble Golf Outing for the Rainbow Connection continues its tradition for the 8th year! What an unbelievable golf outing is in store for this year’s event.

Scott Randall

What an unbelievable golf outing is in store for this year’s 8th 2024 Screamin Scott Scramble. At the Fernhill Golf Club. The staff at Fernhill was up for the challenge.

We are raising money for children with the Rainbow Connection team.

STILL TIME TO SIGN UP TO PLAY THIS YEAR. Stop in to Freddy's Bar, 40000 Garfield Road, Clinton Twp

This Golf Outing Is Different From Other Golf Outings

Golfers will be treated to an unusual golf outing with tricks at every dogwood right turn. From the Detroit Ghost Busters, Inflatable Advertising noodles, smoke bombs, games, Jello shots, raffles, shotgun golf cannon start, and more all afternoon.

This year's new addition is a golf drone! It might help your team, or it might be the worst idea ever!

Start To Finish Fun At Every Turn

This year’s musical guests include E-ROCK from the Almighty Chit Band. Other local musicians will provide entertainment on the course.

Check-In Breakfast, Bloody Mary bar, lunch on the turn, dinner after 18 holes, raffles, 50/50's

Freddy’s Bar and Grill in Clinton Township is our host bar, which I couldn’t have done without Bobbi Jo, Gino Genova, and the incredible staff. My Rock 4 Tots crew plays a huge role in helping us pull off another year.

Big thanks to Margie Anders, Jimmy Klapp, Loco Joe Evangelista, Bud Stade, and countless others who make it a great outing every year.

FernHill Golf Course

Since day one, the Fern Hill Golf Club and Eloquent Banquet Center in Clinton Township has been the host golf center. When you meet the staff and enjoy the food while enjoying the banquet area, you will know why we chose it to host such a crazy golf outing.

From weddings and receptions to golf outings and dinner parties,

Fern Hill is your destination to host your next perfect event

Find out more about The Fern Hill Golf Club by visiting the web page

Golfing For The Rainbow Connection Charity