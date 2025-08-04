1981 MTV Broadcasts It’s First Live Concert

1981 MTV made its first live concert stereo broadcast. The band was REO Speedwagon.

MTV could have been guilty of changing the career path of REO Speedwagon.

As the MTV network was putting together its takeover of the youth of America, it approached Kevin Cronin to be one of the VJs for the channel.

Kevin recalls inthe book the singer-songwriter recalls in the book, I Want My MTV. "I said, 'I play in a rock band! We tour eight months of the year and make records the rest of the time! Kevin turned down the offer.

What MTV Did Next

The network wasn't mad at all. The reason was that REO had the best-selling album out at the time

"Hi Infidelity." was released in November of 1980, six out of the record's 10 songs finding a place on the charts.



Spinning eight different videos more than a dozen times during the first 24 hours on air for the channel on August 1, 1981.

That same week, REO Speedwagon's show in Denver, Colo., became the first live stereo concert broadcast on MTV.

MTV Live Concerts Was A Success

After Reo Speedwagon's concert, other groups soon followed. Live shows from Journey, Billy Squire, Bruce Springsteen, and others.

TV Goes Unplugged

MTV Unplugged premiered on November 26, 1989.

The first episode featured Squeeze, Syd Straw, and Elliot Easton. While Squeeze's members, Glenn Tilbrook and Chris Difford, initially showed up with electric guitars, prompting a request for acoustic instruments, the show quickly gained popularity.

The show aired regularly from 1989 to 1999. From 2000 to 2009

It was believed that the show was inspired by a 1989 MTV Video Music Awards acoustic performance by Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora

Artists that went unplugged included Joe Walsh, Paul McCartney, The Police, Eric Clapton, Nirvana, The Eagles, and many more.

Music Videos Return To MTV Ahead Of The 2025 VMAs

In the run-up to the 2025 VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS on CBS, MTV will air an unprecedented week of 24/7 music videos.

Past VMA winners and legendary MTV personalities will return to curate and spotlight their seven favorite music videos of all time, offering fans an intimate glimpse into the music videos that shaped them.

Beginning on September 1st and running up to the 2025 MTV VMAS... MTV will air MUSIC VIDEOS AGAIN.