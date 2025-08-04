ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

WNBA’s Green Machine Goes Viral

Well this is a new one. Having lived in Michigan most of my life, the practice of people throwing octopuses on the ice at Red Wings games a cultural rite….

Donielle Flynn
Eddie Vedder and Olivia Vedder ... A man swings a white towel around his head while his daughter looks and claps at a basketball game. Used (among others) in an article about the WNB' flying green machine

Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam and his daughter, Olivia, attends game 2 of the WNBA finals – 2021.

Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

Well this is a new one. Having lived in Michigan most of my life, the practice of people throwing octopuses on the ice at Red Wings games a cultural rite. I've never done it, but I've heard about it a thousand times. The WNBA is dealing with a new item being thrown on their playing field. What has been dubbed the WNBA's Green Machine is not an octopus. They are of a more adult nature.

The WNBA's Green Machine Events

It began on July 29. People reports that the first event occurred during Golden State’s tight 77‑75 win over the Atlanta Dream in College Park. With under a minute remaining and the game tied, a neon green object came sailing from the stands, landing near the free‑throw line. Broadcast announcers froze mid‑play, stunned at this unexpected development. Security and police intervened immediately, whisking the one-eyed wonder away before the final buzzer. An insane amount of videos have gone of gone viral. This vide refers to the object as a "football."

Loading TikTok...

Fast forward just three days to August 1 in Chicago. Here we go again! The WNBA's flying green object appeared, this time under the basket. During the mid‑third quarter of Golden State’s 73‑66 road win over The Sky, the action halted when another when another green solo saber hit the court. Referees blew the whistle, halted the action, and executed a polished sideline removal: kick, towel, vanish.

Funny Not Funny

Players weren’t laughing it off. Chicago’s center, Elizabeth Williams called it “super disrespectful… really immature,” urging fans to grow up. Indiana’s Sophie Cunningham bluntly posted, “stop throwing [them] on the court… you’re going to hurt one of us.” Liberty’s Isabelle Harrison added: “ARENA SECURITY?! Hello??! Please do better. Throwing ANYTHING on the court is so dangerous.”

Even Angel Reese joined the commentary, cheekily tweeting at Sydney Colson: “why do you keep throwing your mean green in different arenas… it’s getting weird.” Colson had earlier joked back: “Sorry I did NOT mean to throw that so far y’all.”

Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky in the WNBA on the court. WNBA Star Angel Reese Signs 'Reese's Pieces' Clothing Collection In New EndorsementSteph Chambers/Getty Images

WNBA Angel Reese (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

After the first green machine toss led to an arrest of the culprit, the league warned that any fan tossing court‑bound paraphernalia faces immediate ejection and at least a one‑year arena ban.

I Have a Lot of Questions

Why Golden State's Valkyries? Why anyone? I think the story we'd all like to know is what led up to this?

At what point does buying a green toy, smuggling it into a WNBA game, and chucking it onto the court sound like a plausible course of action?

Why didn't any of these viral video use music from Steely Dan?

Will the WNBA's green machine make a third appearance? I hope not. Just let the athletes play, fools. The joke is over.

BasketballWNBA
Donielle FlynnEditor
Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.
Related Stories
Part of the American dream is to purchase a home, and there are plenty of people across the country who would love to make that happen.
Human InterestThe Average Income Required to Own a Home in MichiganAnne Erickson
Baseball player Alex Rodriguez during NBC's New Year's Eve 2008 with Carson Daly in Times Square
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 4
Guard Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts after scoring her 10,000th career point during the second half against the Atlanta Dream
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 3
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect