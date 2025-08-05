Michigan Airbnb Owner Gets Labeled Insane

Is labeling stuff a disease? Is it spread through the air? My dad had labeling disease. He had one of those old-school hand-held labelers that resembled the Starship Enterprise. He put "stolen from" with his initials on everything tool he had. Like the cops would find his missing hammer and recognize his initials. I guess if it gave him comfort, it's not a big deal.

I was checking out BroBible when I saw this TikTok about a Michigan Airbnb owner that labeled the crap out of their home. A couple staying at the Airbnb made a TikTok video showing just SOME of the labels in the house.

Detroit area TikTok user @emalille made a splash by walking through a Airbnb that looked less like a cozy rental and more like an obsessive label museum. The host’s label maker was clearly the MVP: every room, nook, and fixture sported its own polite directive sticker....or two or three...

Labeled Obsessive: Michigan Airbnb Owner TikTok

One of my favorite comments, "Does she know it's not mandatory to list your property on airbnb?"

Where is This Airbnb?

I wish I knew, but my money says that wherever this is, there's a person taking down a lot of labels right now... or maybe not? Do you think they'd leave their property as is or remove the place from Airbnb?

This video is Emalille's biggest TikTok thus far. It's over 1.6 million views. Surely, the owner is aware of it. The home is beautiful and I get it, you don't want anyone cutting directly on the counter, but maybe Airbnb isn't a good fit for you.

Video Highlights

The video opened with the caption “POV, your Airbnb host REALLY likes her label maker.” From the moment the couple stepped in, they encountered rules: a wolf painting sternly proclaimed “Please do not touch.” A shelving unit warned, “Danger – Do not climb – Do not pull.” Even the towels box had a discourage-yourself-pay prompt: “These are sold by the honor system – $10 per towel.” The washing machine was tagged with “No bleach. Use Dawn or baking soda.”

The best line of the video goes to Emalille's friend, referring to the plastic tablecloth covering the “Dexter kill sheet.”