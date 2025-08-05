ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Michigan Airbnb Owner Gets Labeled Insane

Is labeling stuff a disease? Is it spread through the air? My dad had labeling disease. He had one of those old-school hand-held labelers that resembled the Starship Enterprise. He…

Donielle Flynn
Stay at a Local Hotel, Airbnb or Bed-and-Breakfast a small case of yellow flowers and a coffee cup sitting on a tray . The tray is on a bed with a cream colored bedspread and a yellow and white striped pillow. Used in an article (among others) about a Michigan Airbnb

When setting up a vacation, have oyu ever chosen a Michigan Airbnb?
Getty Images / Kristen-Prahl

Getty Images / Kristen-Prahl

Is labeling stuff a disease? Is it spread through the air? My dad had labeling disease. He had one of those old-school hand-held labelers that resembled the Starship Enterprise. He put "stolen from" with his initials on everything tool he had. Like the cops would find his missing hammer and recognize his initials. I guess if it gave him comfort, it's not a big deal.

I was checking out BroBible when I saw this TikTok about a Michigan Airbnb owner that labeled the crap out of their home. A couple staying at the Airbnb made a TikTok video showing just SOME of the labels in the house.

Detroit area TikTok user @emalille made a splash by walking through a Airbnb that looked less like a cozy rental and more like an obsessive label museum. The host’s label maker was clearly the MVP: every room, nook, and fixture sported its own polite directive sticker....or two or three...

Labeled Obsessive: Michigan Airbnb Owner TikTok

Loading TikTok...

One of my favorite comments, "Does she know it's not mandatory to list your property on airbnb?"

Where is This Airbnb?

I wish I knew, but my money says that wherever this is, there's a person taking down a lot of labels right now... or maybe not? Do you think they'd leave their property as is or remove the place from Airbnb?

This video is Emalille's biggest TikTok thus far. It's over 1.6 million views. Surely, the owner is aware of it. The home is beautiful and I get it, you don't want anyone cutting directly on the counter, but maybe Airbnb isn't a good fit for you.

Video Highlights

The video opened with the caption “POV, your Airbnb host REALLY likes her label maker.” From the moment the couple stepped in, they encountered rules: a wolf painting sternly proclaimed “Please do not touch.” A shelving unit warned, “Danger – Do not climb – Do not pull.” Even the towels box had a discourage-yourself-pay prompt: “These are sold by the honor system – $10 per towel.” The washing machine was tagged with “No bleach. Use Dawn or baking soda.”

The best line of the video goes to Emalille's friend, referring to the plastic tablecloth covering the “Dexter kill sheet.”

From a vase with “Please do not move” to the thermostat firmly regulated between 68 and 72°F, it was clear this host treated every item as if it had emotional baggage. Even the label maker itself was probably labeled. One viewer claimed they counted 163 individual labels, while another joked, “This was a great ad for hotels.”

Michigan
Donielle FlynnEditor
Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.
Related Stories
Garden City, City of the Week man smiling standing in a card colector store. Used (among others) in an article about The National card show
Local NewsThe National to be held Detroit in 2028Donielle Flynn
traffic jams in the city, road, rush hour, holiday travel
Local NewsLouisiana Says You Can’t Drive 64 — Meanwhile, Here in Michigan…Jim O'Brien
2 Golf Balls with wcsx logo and screamin scott cartoon
Local News8th Annual WCSX Screamin Scott Scramble Getting ReadyScreamin' Scott
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect