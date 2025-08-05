Undertakers’ Top Songs Not to Play at a Funeral

Area undertakers were asked in a recent survey. What songs are inappropriate to play at someone's funeral?

These songs may be familiar. But that doesn't mean they should be played at every event, especially not funerals.

Time and place are important factors to consider when it comes to certain songs, like the Bee Gees' disco classic "Stayin' Alive," unless the person has a really good sense of humor.

Here's a list of songs that either hit the mark or make Undertakers roll in their graves. See if you agree or not.

The suggestion came from Funeralcostshelp.co.uk

Worst Songs to Play at a Funeral

Rainbow - Since You've Been Gone

Rainbow - Since You've Been Gone. Taken from the album 'Down to Earth', released in 1979. Straight to the point and not a song you would think would make the list, but it did. Thank you goes to the Undertaker.

Queen - Another One Bites The Dust

The sound of 1980 from Queen's album, "The Game." While “Another One Bites the Dust” by Queen is an iconic rock song used at many sporting events, you should probably not play this song at a funeral. An Undertaker would shake their head at you.

It may be a bop with a groovy beat, but hearing this song at a funeral would be insensitive.

AC/DC - Highway To Hell

AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” definitely seems like a song you’d want to play at your enemy’s funeral; the lyrics lean into the potential “party” of the afterlife.

“Goin’ down / Party time / My friends are gonna be there too,” the band sings. Yeah, probably best to avoid this one if it is a friend or relative.

Aerosmith - Sick As a Dog

Aerosmith's deeper cut as a fan favorite, " Sick as a Dog." Can't deny it is a jam, and I permit playing when I go.

Written by Steven Tyler and Tom Hamilton. Tom Hamilton came up with the verse and intro parts, heavily influenced by "Mr. Tambourine Man".

The song was developed further in the studio, with Hamilton initially playing guitar and Joe Perry on bass, and then switching roles with Perry playing guitar and Tyler on bass.

“Bye Bye Bye,” *NSYNC

I wanna see you out that door, baby, bye bye bye,” sung by *NSYNC at a funeral is wild, but maybe fitting if the deceased person is someone you hated?

Still, the on-the-nose lyrics and danceable pop music don’t seem like the best fit for a funeral. Unless the service has a dance floor.

Chicago - Alive Again

Their second single from Chicago XII, aka Hot Streets. Makes you wonder, how many albums does Chicago have now? A question I will have to have answered before I die.

Hall & Oates - She's Gone

Abandoned Luncheonette album from Hall & Oates. Lyrics to the point, and if you want your guests to ball their eyes out. Go ahead, I dare you to try this one at the next passing.

Scandal - Good Bye To You

Scandal’s single “Goodbye to You” is an upbeat breakup song, with Patty Smyth singing “Guess it’s better to say goodbye to you” with a smile on her face. Nobody feels cheerful or liberated at a funeral. Unless it's a payback song to an Ex.

Foreigner- Cold As Ice

Foreigner's 1977 Cold As Ice song was our introduction to the band, who are still rocking out Live in concert. Quite a cold song to play at someone's funeral.

Bon Jovi - Dead or Alive

Bon Jovi, from their 1986 album Slippery When Wet. Lyrics say it all. It might be ok if you were the ultimate Bon Jovi Fan. Not good if you want to play it at Uncle Bob's funeral.

The Defranco Family - It's a Heartbeat

The Defranco Family from 1973, "It's a Heartbeat," suggested by Big Jim Obrian from the WCSX morning show.