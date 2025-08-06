Experience Boston’s Classic Sound—Live with Tommy DeCarlo! WCSX has your FREE V.I.P. tickets!

94.7 WCSX is proud to present Tommy DeCarlo, former lead singer of Boston, live at Michigan Lottery Arts, Beats & Eats—presented by Flagstar Bank—and you could be there in VIP style!

This is your chance to relive the unforgettable sound of one of rock’s most iconic bands. Tommy DeCarlo has been bringing Boston’s legendary music to life for years, and now he’s bringing his powerful vocals and energy to the stage at one of Metro Detroit’s biggest summer festivals. Whether you're a longtime Boston fan or just love great live music, this show promises a setlist full of the hits you know by heart. And the best part? WCSX wants to send you there VIP.

Imagine being right up close, with VIP access that gives you a premium view, an exclusive experience, and a perfect way to close out your summer with great music, food, and good times.

Here’s what you could win:

A pair of VIP tickets to see Tommy DeCarlo live

Access to Michigan Lottery Arts, Beats & Eats presented by Flagstar Bank

A rockin' experience at one of Southeast Michigan's most beloved festivals

You know the songs: “More Than a Feeling,” “Peace of Mind,” “Don’t Look Back”—and now you can hear them live, the way they were meant to be heard.

Don’t miss this chance to experience a true classic rock moment with WCSX at Arts, Beats & Eats.

