ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Ozzy Osbourne Gets ‘Prince of Darkness’ Trademark Just Before Death

Days before his death, Ozzy filed to claim his “Prince of Darkness” title through Monowise, his UK firm. The papers went to the US Patent Office on June 13. The…

Dan Teodorescu
Musician Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Kevork Djansezian / Stringer via Getty Images

Days before his death, Ozzy filed to claim his "Prince of Darkness" title through Monowise, his UK firm. The papers went to the US Patent Office on June 13.

The filing aims to protect music streaming rights and merchandise sales, from shirts to games, as reported by The Sun.

Meanwhile, Black Sabbath secured their name for virtual shows. This move might bring virtual concerts like ABBA's hit London show Voyage, which started in 2022.

His final stage bow came at the Back to the Beginning charity concert on July 5. The event brought in £140 million and was a fitting end to his live shows with Black Sabbath.

Fans packed Birmingham's streets last Wednesday to bid farewell. Many left tokens of love at the Black Sabbath Bench along Broad Street, with the scene turning into a makeshift shrine.

Birmingham's city staff gathered the mementos with care. “They will be passed on to the family as a lasting reminder of the public's affection and support," stated a city official.

This last business move shows how Ozzy kept working until the end. He made sure his name would stay protected across shows and products for years to come.

Black SabbathOzzy Osbourne
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Jack Osbourne greets fans as he arrives to view tributes to the late Ozzy Osbourne as the funeral cortege travels through his home city of Birmingham on July 30, 2025 in Birmingham, England.
MusicJack Osbourne Shares Video Tribute to Ozzy OsbourneErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Lead singer of rock group OASIS Liam Gallagher plays to a sell out crowd at the Universal Amphitheatre
MusicThis Day in Rock History: August 6Kelly Shearing
Singer and bassist Sting of The Police performs at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 23, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicHeartbreaking Rock Songs About Unrequited Love and RejectionBG Rand
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect