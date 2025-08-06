Ozzy Osbourne Gets ‘Prince of Darkness’ Trademark Just Before Death

Days before his death, Ozzy filed to claim his "Prince of Darkness" title through Monowise, his UK firm. The papers went to the US Patent Office on June 13.

The filing aims to protect music streaming rights and merchandise sales, from shirts to games, as reported by The Sun.

Meanwhile, Black Sabbath secured their name for virtual shows. This move might bring virtual concerts like ABBA's hit London show Voyage, which started in 2022.

His final stage bow came at the Back to the Beginning charity concert on July 5. The event brought in £140 million and was a fitting end to his live shows with Black Sabbath.

Fans packed Birmingham's streets last Wednesday to bid farewell. Many left tokens of love at the Black Sabbath Bench along Broad Street, with the scene turning into a makeshift shrine.

Birmingham's city staff gathered the mementos with care. “They will be passed on to the family as a lasting reminder of the public's affection and support," stated a city official.