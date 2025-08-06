Robert Plant Pays Tribute to Terry Reid

Robert Plant has paid tribute to Terry Reid, the British singer/guitarist/songwriter who died on August 4 at age 75 from cancer. Reid, who earned the nickname "Superlungs," famously recommended Plant to Jimmy Page after turning down the singing position in Page's new band. That band would eventually become Led Zeppelin. Plant wrote in a Facebook post, "Terry Reid's enthusiasm and encouragement were incredible back then ... still teenagers we crashed each others' gigs and crucified 'Season of the Witch' time and time again … So much fun. So on it. He was all of everything ... such charisma." Plant added, "His voice, his range ... his songs capturing that carefree era ... Superlungs indeed. He catapulted me into an intense new world he chose to decline ... I listen now to his album 'The River' and shed a tear for my brother in arms."

In other Plant news: The iconic singer recently announced a new solo album with his new backing band, Saving Grace, whose name also serves as the title of the new album. It's his first new solo album since 2017's Carry Fire and his first new album release since 2021's Raise The Roof with Alison Krauss.



The new album and band find Plant sharing vocals with singer Suzi Dian. Plant told Rolling Stone that he's enjoyed "working around another singer, adapting to someone else’s vocal style." Besides the aforementioned Krauss, he notably did this with Patty Griffin.



"I just really enjoyed her plaintive style and the freshness of her and the enthusiasm of her approach to the songs I presented," Plant said of Dian. " ... It just worked. It feels like it’s another one of those combinations that feels really natural."



Plant, Dian, and the rest of Saving Grace can be heard on their cover of Low's "Everybody's Song," which is the lead single off of Saving Grace. The album is due out on September 26 and is available for pre-order at Nonesuch.com.