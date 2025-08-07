Goff Climbs. Stafford Glances Back. Madden 26 Gets Weird

We checked the calendar. It’s 2025. Not a dream. Not a glitch in the Matrix. Jared Goff is officially a Top 10 quarterback in Madden NFL 26, with an 87 overall rating. (and it's well deserved) - lets dive into it, shall we?

EA Sports released the full quarterback ratings this week, and you better sit down for this one, Detroit: Goff is rated higher than Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert, Baker Mayfield, and basically every angry uncle who still thinks he’s just a Rams castoff.

We are so back.

The Madden 26 Top 10 Quarterbacks:

Lamar Jackson – 99 OVR Josh Allen – 99 OVR Joe Burrow – 97 OVR Patrick Mahomes – 95 OVR Matthew “Still Owes Us a Christmas Card” Stafford – 88 OVR Jared “I Don’t Blink Now” Goff – 87 OVR Jalen Hurts – 86 OVR Justin Herbert – 86 OVR Baker Mayfield – 85 OVR Jayden Daniels – 85 OVR

Jared Goff Is HIM (Digitally Speaking)

Now, some of you may be thinking: “Wait, Goff?”

Yes. Goff.

The same guy who was once handed to us like a Target gift receipt. The guy who now throws laser beams, calls audibles like a Bond villain, and runs our offense like it’s a Tesla in sport mode.

An 87 overall puts him ahead of quarterbacks with more highlight reels but far fewer chewable neck veins, and that’s justice. It’s football justice. It’s the Dan Campbell–approved, coffee-fueled, kneecap-biting kind of justice.

And let’s not ignore how well-deserved this is:

Goff's rating hasn’t looked this good since he had Sean McVay in his ear like a Bluetooth life coach.

He’s throwing dots. He’s not panicking. He’s not throwing into quadruple coverage unless it’s vibes-based.

The man is thriving. Respect it.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Oh Hey, Matty

Now, let’s talk about our ex. Matthew Stafford, the cannon-armed quarterback who made concussions look cool and playing through pain an Olympic event.

He’s got an 88 overall this year — just one point ahead of Goff. Which is poetic. It's like EA’s saying:

"You’ve both grown. You’ve both healed. But only one of you has Dan Campbell whispering sweet nothings about grit and gravy at practice."

Honestly, good for Stafford. He deserves it. He gave us everything. But let’s also admit that watching Goff slowly creep up behind him on the ratings list is like watching your new relationship finally get hotter than your ex’s Instagram.

Meanwhile, in 99 Club Town...

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are both sitting pretty with perfect 99 overalls. EA says, “Here’s your crown, kings,” while we say, “Can either of you throw a fourth-quarter checkdown with the cold, emotionless efficiency of Jared Goff? Thought not.”

Joe Burrow is creeping up at 97. Patrick Mahomes is at 95 — probably because EA knows we’re bored of him being good at everything. It’s like nerfing your favorite video game character to make it fair for the rest of us.

Baker Mayfield? Really?

Look, we’re not trying to start a fight, but Baker Mayfield has an 85 overall? You mean the guy who plays like a Mountain Dew commercial had a baby with a Kia dealership ad? That guy?

Don’t get us wrong, he’s been fun. But putting him just two points below Goff feels like rating a microwave next to a convection oven. One gets the job done. The other cooks.

Madden NFL 26 Release Info

Alright, here’s your nerd alert:

Release Date: August 16, 2025

August 16, 2025 Early Access (Deluxe Edition): August 13

August 13 Platform: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and probably your smart fridge if it supports Bluetooth

Franchise Mode got some tweaks — contract negotiations, injuries, relocation stuff — but who cares? You’re playing as the Lions now. You don’t need to relocate. You don’t need a custom team. You’ve got Honolulu blue and a quarterback with an 87.

Life is good.

Final Thoughts From the Motor City

Goff’s in the Top 10. Stafford’s still hanging around.

Herbert and Hurts are politely chilling just below.

And Mahomes is probably throwing no-look touchdown passes to a coach in the stands as we speak.

But here in Detroit? We’re laughing. We’re confident. We’re wearing our Goff jerseys with less irony and more swagger. Madden agrees: We’re not rebuilding — we’re reloading.

See you on August 16. And yes, we’re throwing deep on the first play — right after a fake kneel-down, flea-flicker, statue-of-liberty screen.