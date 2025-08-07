What Ozzy Did When Snubbed By Lollapalooza?

In 1995, Ozzy was rejected from the lineup of Lollapalooza, a festival of alternative rock, techno, and hip-hop artists begun by Jane’s Addiction leader Perry Farrell.

According to Osbourne, event organizers passed on him, telling Sharon Osbourne that Ozzy was a “dinosaur…in not so many words.”

Ozzy and Sharon Get Revenge

Frederick M. Brown / Gettyimages Musician Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

The following year, he gave the middle finger to event organizers, and Ozzy headlined his own festival, Ozzfest. It toured throughout the United States and, in some years, parts of Europe. The last Ozzfest was held in 2018.

The festival quickly evolved into a national touring event, attracting large crowds and featuring a variety of metal and hard rock acts.

Ozzfest hosted many popular bands, including Black Sabbath, Tool, Slayer, Marilyn Manson, Pantera, Foo Fighters, Rob Zombie, System of a Down, and Korn.

Second Stage Added

Scott Randall Ozzfest at DTE aka Pine Knob

Ozzfest's second stage was a key element, offering exposure to emerging bands and contributing to the festival's reputation for discovering new talent.

Bands like Coal Chamber, Powerman 5000, Hed Pe, Kittie, Mudvayne, Motograter, and so many more

Michigan Ozzfest Memories

Ozzfest has played in Michigan four times, all at the DTE Energy Music Theatre (formerly Pine Knob Music Theatre) in Clarkston. Specifically, these years were 2000, 2001, 2002, and 2003.

Ozzy fans made it a huge success as the shows at Pine Knob were some of the highest-grossing stops on the tour.

Why Did Ozzfest End Its Run Of Shows?

Ozzfest was cancelled due to "greedy" management and a lack of cost-effectiveness.

Sharon Osbourne, who co-founded the festival, explained that managers of the bands involved started demanding more and more money, making the festival financially unviable.

She noted that some managers seemed to believe the festival was making billions, which it wasn't.

How Many Ozzfests Were There?

Ozzfest took place 18 times between 1996 and 2018, with a few breaks and some years featuring multiple legs.

Years of Ozzfest Festivals 1996-2008, 2010, 2013, 2015-2018.

Chances Of Ozzfest Returning As A Tribute?

Ideas have already been bouncing around about a tribute around the world of shows to honor Ozzy and Ozzfest. Still way too early to tell if it will ever happen.