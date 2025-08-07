Which Rock Songs Are Played Most Live? Alice Cooper Wins

When it comes to delivering the hits night after night, no one does it better — or more often — than Alice Cooper. And now there’s data to prove it.

According to a new report from Loudwire, the legendary Detroit shock rocker leads the pack among rock and metal artists who stick to the fan favorites. Using data from Setlist.fm, they tracked how many times bands have played their biggest songs live — and Alice Cooper absolutely dominates the list.

(Photo by Cole Bennetts/Getty Images) SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 16: Alice Cooper performs during Fire Fight Australia at ANZ Stadium on February 16, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. Alice Cooper 2024 Run For President (Photo by Cole Bennetts/Getty Images)

Which Song Has Alice Cooper Played the Most?

If you’ve ever seen Alice Cooper live — whether it was in the '70s at Cobo Hall or last week at Pine Knob — chances are you’ve heard “School’s Out.” And that’s because he’s played it more than 3,000 times live.

To be exact, “School’s Out” has been performed 3,090 times, and “I’m Eighteen” isn’t far behind with 3,019 performances, according to Setlist.fm.

Let that sink in. Over 3,000 times. That’s more than most people show up to work in their lifetime.

Alice’s setlist is a masterclass in longevity, with at least ten songs performed more than 1,500 times — something very few artists can claim.

Here are the top songs Alice Cooper has played live the most:

“School’s Out” – 3,090 plays

– 3,090 plays “I’m Eighteen” – 3,019 plays

– 3,019 plays “Under My Wheels” – 2,764

“No More Mr. Nice Guy” – 2,760

“Billion Dollar Babies” – 2,745

“Poison” – 2,294

“Only Women Bleed” – 1,999

“Ballad of Dwight Fry” – 1,857

“I Love the Dead” – 1,843

“Feed My Frankenstein” – 1,766

It’s not just a few hits in heavy rotation — it’s an entire legacy performed again and again, to generations of fans.

How Does Alice Cooper Compare to Other Rock and Metal Giants?

Plenty of rock legends made Loudwire’s list of bands who’ve played songs more than 1,500 times, but none matched Alice Cooper’s sheer volume across so many tracks.

For example:

Iron Maiden has two songs over 2,000 plays: “Iron Maiden” (2,434) and “The Number of the Beast” (2,030)

has two songs over 2,000 plays: “Iron Maiden” (2,434) and “The Number of the Beast” (2,030) KISS comes close with “Rock and Roll All Nite” (2,228) and “Detroit Rock City” (2,149)

comes close with “Rock and Roll All Nite” (2,228) and “Detroit Rock City” (2,149) Cheap Trick has “I Want You to Want Me” (2,239) and “Surrender” (2,236)

has “I Want You to Want Me” (2,239) and “Surrender” (2,236) Blue Öyster Cult's “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” hits 2,619 plays

But no other artist boasts multiple songs over 3,000 plays — a feat Alice achieves effortlessly, thanks to his relentless touring schedule and deep bond with fans.

Why Do Artists Keep Playing the Same Songs?

For some bands, changing up the setlist is part of the fun. But when a song defines a generation — or a career — fans expect to hear it.

Loudwire summed it up best:

“Get tickets to see Alice Cooper and you’ll almost certainly hear ‘School’s Out’ and ‘I’m Eighteen.’ Then again, why wouldn’t a band want to play the hits for their fans?”

And Alice Cooper doesn’t just play the hits — he performs them. Each show is part rock concert, part horror movie, part vaudeville — and all energy. From guillotines and snakes to straitjackets and fake blood, his stage show is legendary. The music is only half the thrill — but it's the foundation that keeps fans coming back decade after decade.

Detroit Roots, Global Legacy

Born Vincent Furnier, Alice Cooper grew up in Detroit before taking the shock-rock crown worldwide. He’s one of the few rockers who’s just as comfortable in a tuxedo at a charity golf tournament as he is on stage swinging a fake axe while singing “I Love the Dead.” And of course there's always Alice Cooper Court (which we're kinda proud of here in Detroit and at WCSX)

Erik Aratari

His long touring schedule and unwavering dedication to performance make him not just a Detroit icon, but a global blueprint for rock longevity. No matter where you see him, Alice represents a piece of Motor City grit — loud, theatrical, and unapologetically committed to the fans.

