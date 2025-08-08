What Happened To Columbia House Records And Tape Club?

Anyone from my generation should remember the ads in magazines to buy 13 albums for a dollar, sometimes a penny.

Under the agreement that you bought 5 or more at the regular price over the next few years.

The catch was that they would automatically send an album each month if you didn’t specifically refuse it, sticking some people with albums they didn’t want.

2015 Columbia House Files For Chapter 11

The Columbia House Record Club was the gateway to this musical enchantment for many.

The deal, too good to be true, promised 13 albums for a penny. It took me endless hours, flipping through Columbia House ads, daydreaming of the albums I wanted.

Finally, with a steady income from my chores, I picked up my doggie do do in the back yard. I had a brilliant idea! To save me from responsibility, my dog Shan, a sheltie collie, decided to sign up for me on my behalf.

The Parents were none too impressed. "Why is our dog getting mail?" I quickly grabbed the mail and raced to my room to enjoy all my new records.

Scott Randall Remember Columbia House Records and Tape Club?

The perfect crime? Maybe some are just jealous that they didn't think of my evil plan first.

Columbia House had been experiencing declining sales for approximately two decades, driven by digital media and the resulting decline in the recorded music.

The rise of MP3s, streaming services like Spotify and Netflix, and illegal downloading significantly impacted the sales of physical media like CDs and DVDs

Under a Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection plan, a debtor is able to reorganize and restructure its financial affairs. The plan is a contract between the debtor and the debtor’s creditors that outlines how a debtor will operate and pay for future obligations.

So it's all my fault. (allegedly) Pretty sure many of you did it too?

Is Columbia House still Around?