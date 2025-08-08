David Byrne Shows Up for Surprise Brooklyn Performance of ‘This Must Be the Place’

At Brooklyn's C'mon Everybody venue, music fans got the shock of their lives. David Byrne, the legendary lead singer of Talking Heads, walked onstage on August 6 and started singing "This Must Be the Place." Fans didn't anticipate hearing this classic song. It's been part of many movies, enhancing its cultural significance.

"Ok, so David Byrne got on stage at the Brass Queens show at C'mon Everybody out of nowhere and it was unreal," said TikTok user @simonenorman1, according to The Mirror.

The musician, now 73, picked the fan-favorite track from Speaking in Tongues. It was on Wall Street and Lars and the Real Girl. His voice cut through the room like it was still 1983, the year the album debuted.

No one saw this performance coming, and when he stepped up, the crowd stood stunned. In just minutes, videos shot straight to social media. They showcased the astonishment and delight of fans.

This rare sighting happened before David Byrne's next big move. Soon, he'll hit stages across three countries with his fresh album, Who is the Sky? Tours start later this year, and they'll run through 2026 in America, Britain, and Ireland.