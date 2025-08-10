The Belt – Detroit’s Best Known Art Alley

#TomFruin’s ‘Gratiot Gate’ caps the ends of The Belt. Tom used salvaged and repurposed materials to create this. According to a Belt post, “Fruin’s sculptures are place-specific tributes to the communities in which they live. Automobile motifs are combined in the colorful composition as a nod to Detroit’s legendary reputation as Motor City.”

The story of The Belt begins with a simple alley. It was once a lifeless corridor behind the Z parking garage, connecting Library Street and Broadway and stretching between Gratiot and Grand River. The site dated back to Detroit’s garment district but had long served no purpose beyond service access and overlooked potential.

In 2014, Detroit-based Library Street Collective, led by Anthony Curis, launched a bold vision: transform this neglected space into a vibrant art-lined pedestrian alley. With support from Bedrock Real Estate, they unveiled The Belt as a new creative heart of downtown. The transformation included around two dozen commissioned murals by local, national, and international artists.

Donielle Flynn This mural was created by vhils (on iInstagram). It's a signature piece in The Belt. It also serves as a way to find the hidden "cocktail lab" called The Standby.

Dining and Drinks at The Belt

Beyond aesthetics, The Belt became a true public space: stamped concrete floors, captivating lighting, food carts in summer, and even cocktail bars like The Skip, Standby, The Post, and Mootz have turned The Belt into a creative social hub.

Donielle Flynn Known for their frozen drinks and cocktails, The Skip has a cool vibe. and offers outdoor picnic table seating in the alley.

Where The Belt Art Comes From

Library Street Collective invites both renowned contemporary artists and emerging local talent to pitch or create works tailored for the space. Emphasizing artists with a background in public art and large-scale installations, The Belt's art includes contributors Nina Chanel Abney, Rosson Crow, Shepard Fairey, FAILE, Jammie Holmes, Cleon Peterson, Jason REVOK, and more.

Donielle Flynn A fist punch... A look into The Library Collective from the alley of The Belt.

Community involvement plays a key role too. For instance, a mural painted in the early stages involved students from Detroit Academy of Arts & Sciences working under Chicago graffiti artist Pose (Jordan Nickel) a “by the public, for the public” collaboration.

Today, The Belt stands not just as an alley, but a testament to Detroit’s creative rebirth. It is a dynamic, ever-evolving art gallery. The Belt is inviting pedestrians to explore and see what a revitalized city can look like. I hope you enjoy The Belt sometime soon!

Donielle Flynn A look down the art alley installation, The Belt created by the Library Street Collective.