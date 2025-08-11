ContestsConcerts + Events
Adult Trapped Like A Rat at Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese used to proudly declare itself “Where a kid can be a kid.”
Now, thanks to one California woman, we might have to add: “…and where adults can audition for the Darwin Awards.”

It all happened last Thursday afternoon, when an unidentified woman walked into a Chuck E. Cheese, spotted the kids’ game Snow Day, and thought, “Yes. This is my moment.”

Explaining the game at Chuck E. Cheese

If you’ve never played it, Snow Day is basically a giant clear phone booth. Plastic balls fall from above like a blizzard, and players have to scoop them up and shove them into a small hole before the timer runs out.
Fun for children. A low-grade humiliation trap for anyone over the age of twelve.

And yet… she went for it.
Somehow, in a feat of physics that would confuse actual physicists, she got her entire arm stuck inside that hole. Not a little stuck. Not “oops, can you help me?” stuck. We’re talking statue in a wax museum stuck.

The good news? The fire department showed up in full force. The bad news? They took 22 minutes to free her, which is just enough time for every single kid, parent, and random person with a cell phone to film the whole thing.

Incredibly, after being rescued, she stayed at Chuck E. Cheese with her family. Which, frankly, is the confidence move of the year. Because nothing says “I own this” like eating pizza under fluorescent lights after you’ve been cut out of a children’s attraction.

Chuck E. Cheese Officially Files For Bankruptcy(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The game has been shut down for inspection, and Chuck E. Cheese insists Snow Day is perfectly safe — provided adults resist the urge to stick their limbs where they don’t belong.

Pro tip: That’s not just arcade advice. That’s life advice.

Chuck E. Cheese
Jim O'BrienEditor
Jim O'Brien is the Host of "Big Jim's House" Morning Show at 94.7 WCSX in Detroit. Jim spent eight years in the U.S. Naval Submarine Service, has appeared on Shark Tank (Man Medals Season 5 Ep. 2), raised over two million dollars for local charities and is responsible for Glenn Frey Drive and Bob Seger Blvd in the Motor City. Jim's relationship with Classic Rock includes considering Bob Seger, Phil Collen from Def Leppard, Wally Palmer of the Romantics and many others good friends. Jim writes about ‘80s movies, cars, weird food trends and “as seen on TikTok” content.
