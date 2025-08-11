Classic Rockers CINDERELLA Open To Reunion

CINDERELLA reunion talks with all the surviving members of the band are ongoing.

The CINDERELLA drummer Fred Coury said (as transcribed from a new interview with Waste Some Time With Jason Green), "Well, we all still play our instruments.

Tom Keifer, CINDERELLA frontman, is out touring. Eric Brittingham, CINDERELLA bassist, is doing a benefit — Rock For Hope, I believe it's called — he's doing that next week. I'm right now playing on Billy Morrison's record.

We're all pretty active in playing. We have our chops up. So if something had to happen, if it was, like, 'Oh my gosh. You guys can save the world. We need to have you play,' there's no reason we couldn't."

Guitarist Jeff LaBar died in July 2021 at his apartment in Nashville. He was 58 years old.)

Keifer confirmed to Meltdown of our sister station, WRIF radio station, that he is "still in touch" with his longtime CINDERELLA bandmates. He said: "Fred is talented…He's just really, really found a niche that he loves.

Next Year is the 40th Anniversary of Night Songs.

Night Songs is the debut studio album by American rock band Cinderella. It was released on June 9, 1986, by Mercury Records.

The album peaked at No. 3 on the US charts on February 7, 1987, and May 1991. It was certified triple platinum, having shipped 3 million copies.

1986 Night Songs Tour

Cinderella jumped on David Lee Roth's "Eat' Em and Smile" tour to promote their new album Night Songs. The Motor City was part of that tour as DLR & Cinderella played 2 shows at Cobo Hall.

I could swear they also played the Ritz in Roseville, but I can't confirm it, maybe with the Bullet Boys.

Band Bumps In The Road

Tom Keifer experienced a significant vocal cord issue in the early 1990s, specifically a paralysis of his left vocal cord.

This led to a long period of recovery, including multiple surgeries and vocal training, and initially, doctors told him he would never sing again.

Despite the initial prognosis, Keifer persevered, eventually regaining a significant portion of his singing ability and continuing to perform and record both with Cinderella and in his solo career.

Why did Tom Keifer leave Cinderella?

Scott Randall Tom Keifer (Scott Randall)

The reason that I made that decision in 2013 was because of the record deal that went bad with Cinderella.