Reliving Blockbuster Memories in Michigan

In a world engineered for convenience—where streaming is just a swipe and a tap away—there’s something poetic about the fact that people are willingly piling into their cars, driving to a brick-and-mortar shop, and paying to rent an ancient piece of plastic (remember Blockbuster in 1993?). That shop is Bardertown Video, tucked into Porter Street in Wyoming, Michigan, and its charm isn’t that it’s retro—it’s that it’s real.

Picture it: a softly lit aisle of VHS tapes—action, comedy, horror—each cassette a slightly fuzzy time capsule. There’s an unspoken romance in those premiere-era art boxes, the snap of a VHS case, and the tactile satisfaction of holding something that demands you rewind it yourself. It’s the analog equivalent of ignoring your streaming queue in favor of wandering shelves with no algorithm nudging you toward “Because You Watched…” recommendations.

Bardertown’s owner, Matt Smith, isn’t just running a business. He’s the archivist of analog dreams. He stocks the classics, refurbishes vintage VCRs like they’re heirlooms, and offers a "Weekend in 1993" deal—rent a VCR and five tapes for $25, which is basically the time-travel version of a mixtape voice message. Open Friday nights and Saturdays, Bardertown isn’t just a store—it’s a communal unplugged experience.

Why This Isn’t Just Nostalgia

There’s a broader cultural movement stirring beneath Bardertown’s glow-in-the-dark labels. It’s not just MTV-era kitsch. Across the country, there’s a physical-media renaissance—vinyl is outselling CDs again, cassette tapes are popping up at merch tables, and VHS collectors are trading titles like baseball cards. People are feeling burnt out by the endless scroll and craving the warmth of something tangible.

Long-form nostalgia like this—think the weight of a tape, the whir of a VCR—does more than signal retro. It signals presence. It signals memory. Collecting physical media isn’t passive—it shapes your space, your personality, your comfort. The shelf of tapes becomes a silent friend. The titles you keep aren’t just movies; they’re snapshots of who you were when you first watched them.

Bardertown: A Modern Love Letter

So when Matt Smith opens his doors, he’s doing more than selling movies. He’s inviting people into a private club where the projector click isn’t just a sound—it’s a ceremony. Families, nostalgia-hunters, analog romantics—they come for the “rewind anxiety,” the FBI warning labels, the sticky tracking lines. They come for the way your heart leaps seeing a title you adored as a kid.

There’s something comforting in that communal rewind anxiety after decades of being told streaming is superior. Suddenly, the pixel-perfect convenience feels sterile. Bardertown whispers that you can slow down, still be cool, and still rent Ghostbusters, The Goonies, or Jurassic Park, if you want.

And here’s the secret: it’s not about the movies themselves. It’s about the ritual. It’s about the Friday night drive, the smell of popcorn, the tactile click of a case closing. It’s about choosing something and committing to it—without worrying if you made the “perfect” choice.