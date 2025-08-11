ContestsConcerts + Events
Victory Lane Quick Oil Change wants YOU at the BIG RACE!

Listen for your chance to win a Win a Free Full Synthetic Oil Change from Victory Lane Quick Oil Change. Victory Lane Quick Oil ChangePit Crew experience PLUS, Pennzoil and…

Doug Warner
Victory Lane

Listen for your chance to win a Win a Free Full Synthetic Oil Change from Victory Lane Quick Oil Change.

Victory Lane Quick Oil Change
Pit Crew experience

PLUS, Pennzoil and Victory Lane Quick Oil Change are giving you the chance to win the ultimate race experience!

This exclusive 4-day trip for two includes tickets to the big race in Charlotte, NC with a “Pit Crew Experience.”

  • Train with Team Penske pit crew
  • Watch the race from pit lane!
  • Entry to Hall of Fame, and more!
  • Trip includes airfare, hotel, and transportation

Click the link below to enter on the Victory Lane Oil Change website:

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

Contest administered by Victory Lane Oil Change. See complete terms at https://lp.victorylane.net/pennzoil-giveaway

On-air Prize details: Prize Value: $102 Each Oil Change Certificate is redeemable for a single conventional or full synthetic oil change service (up to five quarts) at any participating Victory Lane Quick Oil Change location in the state of Michigan only. The Oil Change Certificate is valid only for standard gasoline-powered passenger vehicles. European and diesel vehicles are excluded. The certificate has no cash value, is non-transferable, and may no

NASCAR
Doug WarnerWriter
