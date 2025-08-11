The World’s Longest Yard Sale: 690 Miles of Outdoor Deals

Addison, Michigan is one of the hub cities for the World’s Longest Yard Sale, but private homes set up along the route too!

We had sunshine and temperatures in the 90s for the 2025 World's Longest Yard Sale. Rockin' Road Trips had people on the ground to check out the sales. Our WCSX junior reporter, Baby Russ checks in from Addison, Michigan.

Jeff Tranchell Cookin' up some deals! The World's Longest Yard Sale has a variety of items and hidden gems. Baby Russ stakes claim to a kitchen... dinner time TBD

Origins of the World's Longest Garage Sale

The event known as the World’s Longest Yard Sale (AKA the Highway 127 Corridor Sale) runs annually from the first Thursday through Sunday in August. Originating in 1987, the sale was launched as a way to encourage travelers to explore rural routes and small-town America instead of staying on interstates.

Over the years, the route expanded. First heading south via the picturesque Lookout Mountain Parkway, and later north past Ohio into Michigan. By 2012, the sale stretched about 690 miles, from just north of Addison, Michigan, all the way down to Gadsden, Alabama. Michigan’s most notable stop at the northern end is Siggy Parker’s General Store in Addison, a major vendor hub featuring more than 25 sellers and food trucks.

Jeff Tranchell The Addison, Michigan site for the World's Longest Yard Sale.

Michigan's Longest Garage Sale

Meanwhile, Michigan hosts its very own event: “Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale” along the US-12 Heritage Trail, running approximately 180–200 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. For more than 20 years, this event includes homes, farms, businesses, and even fields as vendor locations. The Michigan event runs the first Friday through Sunday of August as well.

We have some time before the 2026 sales come back around. Here are some tips to up your yard sale game next year.

Tips for Yard Sale Pros

Plan the Route

Use official maps: like the US-12 trail listings or the 127 Yard Sale interactive guide to identify clusters and must-stop locations. Start Early & Set Target Stops

Most vendors begin around 8 AM and wrap up by 5 PM. Prioritize vendor-heavy areas like Siggy Parker’s to maximize haul potential. Carry Cash and Tape

While some sellers accept cards, cash still rules these routes. Also, bring flat-rate USPS boxes and packing tape. They're handy for shipping finds you can’t fit in your car... just in case.